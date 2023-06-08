3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Thing To Have For Breakfast?
Just write your go-to breakfast food
In winter porridge with maple syrup, in summer cornflakes and youghurt
Toasted bread with cream cheese/regular cheese/ apple and cinnamon jam or strawberry jam, or, cereal and milk. Kind of basic lol however if I'm just not in the mood to eat that I'll just not eat.
waffles! with any toppings i have on hand, or just plain. i love waffles.