Hey Pandas, What Is Your Comfort Show?
Tell us what is your comfort show and what is so special about it.
The amazing world of gumball
Theres no ongoing drama...(we dont talk about the last ep)
So no headaches, i just sit and watch the cat and fish do random stuff
Top Gear (until season 22) and The Grand Tour. Could watch these three blokes all day long every day.
NBC Hannibal.
An immaculate and magnificent series about the charismatic and mysterious Dr. Hannibal Lecter. A must watch for lovers of crime, drama, thrillers and gore. For a series about cannibalism, it certainly doesn't skimp out on the practical effects for body dissection and innards becoming outwards.
Story wise it's simple but gains complexity as the mysteries pile up. Season one was one of my favourites as it showed a multitude of sadistic and merciless mass killers. This pecked my interest more but the other 2 seasons were nonetheless fantastic. The end of the series was a saddening, but emotional and understandable experience.
Acting was brilliant, I can understand why many take such a liking to Mads Mikkelsen as he was the star of the show. His face changed so little but carried many emotions amazingly. The rest of the characters were very neatly developed and overall great.
In short, watch it now as you won't regret it.
Adventure Time!!!!! Why is it special? If you know, you know!!!
( also, Bee and Puppycat.... Soooo cute!!! )
I have a few but right now it's Stargate SG-1
My parents showed it to me in middle school and I just love the team dynamic (when you have the original team) and the science fiction aspect of it. My favorite is to watch the Daniel/Jack banter.
Some others are White Collar, Friends, and Chuck