#3

NBC Hannibal.



An immaculate and magnificent series about the charismatic and mysterious Dr. Hannibal Lecter. A must watch for lovers of crime, drama, thrillers and gore. For a series about cannibalism, it certainly doesn't skimp out on the practical effects for body dissection and innards becoming outwards.



Story wise it's simple but gains complexity as the mysteries pile up. Season one was one of my favourites as it showed a multitude of sadistic and merciless mass killers. This pecked my interest more but the other 2 seasons were nonetheless fantastic. The end of the series was a saddening, but emotional and understandable experience.



Acting was brilliant, I can understand why many take such a liking to Mads Mikkelsen as he was the star of the show. His face changed so little but carried many emotions amazingly. The rest of the characters were very neatly developed and overall great.



In short, watch it now as you won't regret it.