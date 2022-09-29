#1 Nothing. My family forgot to get me anything at all for Christmas one year. Husband and kids all forgot. I was in my 40s but felt like a child that had been kicked. I've never forgotten how it felt.

#2 The same distinctive bottle of alcohol i gifted them 2 years earlier

#3 Over the years I have collected quite a stash of gifts that I have never used for one reason or another. Someone once gave me a nose hair trimmer in the shape of a great, big, yellow finger, for example. So I understand the motivation behind this thread. I just don't agree with it.



Every time I have chosen and given a gift to anyone, it has been done with the intention of improving that person's day, even if it only raises a brief smile. When I receive a gift I only consider what is in the giver's heart rather than what is in the parcel before me. So even if the gift is a great, big, yellow finger, I am grateful for it, because it shows that the giver cares enough to go out, choose it, buy it and wrap it. And great, big, yellow fingers can't be that easy to wrap.

#4 My inlaws expected a gift for every single holiday (including birthdays, retirements, anniversaries) even when we were struggling, but when my birthday came around they gave me a card without anything written inside except their names. A gift isn’t necessary, but you can’t even say something nice?

#5 A bottle of wine with the price tag still attached - $1.00.

#6 my birth

#7 I got a sponge with a face drawn on it for my birthday, courtesy of my Uncle Corey. He didn't get any birthday cake.

#8 nothing at all! any and all gifts are appreciated here

#9 A metal strap watch. From my ex. Despite him knowing that I absolutely hate metallic stuff. I don't wear even any kind of jewellery. I despise wearing any. All this after 6 years of being together. The added insult was him saying 'giving you gifts has become an obligation'

#10 my dad gave me a pizza pan he originally bought to try out on a frozen pizza because he forgot to buy me an actual gift

#11 A tether ball set when I was positive I was getting a BMX bike and had to wait a week after Christmas to get it due to travel.

#12 My mother bought me a dress from a high end fashion catalog that I had been drooling over for weeks. I was ecstatic until I noticed it was the wrong size. I was about to tell her the seller made a mistake, but she cut me off, saying "Something to work towards will motivate you to lose weight." She intentionally ordered a medium, I wear XL. My Christmas gift was just a new way to fat shame me.

She told me her plans to buy an expensive NFL team jacket for my brother's birthday... Something he and my father had both admired.

She said she was ordering a size medium. He wore an XXL. She said she refused to buy a larger size "so he'll get off his lazy butt and do something about his weight."

I told her she was psychotic and cruel and she shouldn't bother buying it since neither of us would be coming home for any more celebrations.

She told me I was disgusting and selfish and an embarrassment.

Nice, huh?

#13 Almost all gifts I received from my late aunt. Old-fashioned, torn out bags or clutches that she wouldn't wear anymore; stained clothes (which sometimes had holes too); outdated touristic guides from the '60s; any object that she wanted to get rid of; useless flyers and ads that she'd collect from her vacations. I felt angry and humiliated, and all the "gifts" ended out in the trash bin after her visits.

There is a lesson I learned from this - never treat people like that. Get a proper gift. A flower or some fresh fruits are rather cheap and will always be better than your personal trash. And if you still decide to give personal items, make sure they have some value (such as a useful book, a jewel or an old painting).

#14 My old boss gave me a gift card for a restaurant I don't enjoy, Swiss Chalet, and worked for only one restaurant in the entire franchise.



Said store was on the other side of town, which I never go to.



I don't remember the amount specifically, but I think it was either $25 or $50.

#15 A book on how to handle my introverted mindset

#16 This text for m my mother.

"Your uncle died today, happy birthday"

#17 A baby pink, polyester pants suit with a matching bejeweled sweater. For my 30th birthday. Apparently I was a “grown up” now and expected to dress as such. Shrug.