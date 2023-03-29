1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Thing You Have Ever Heard Someone Say?
I was scrolling through a post and I remembered something I heard someone say in my French class.
I have a twin brother (we'll call him Duncan) and there's this annoying 6th grader in my class (we'll call him Bob). The 6th grader said he wanted to give my brother an STD. I was laughing with one of my other friends (we'll call her Mia). I just sink down onto the floor in despair and Mia and Duncan are like standing over me talking and Bob is just whisper shouting, "GIVE HER THE D**K, DUNCAN, GIVE HER THE D**K." I'm ace. I'm lesbian. i f*****g hate this conversation.