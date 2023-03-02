3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Fear Or Thing You Believed As A Kid?
If you're reading this put the word Capybara in your answer!
As a kid i feared being forgotten. I would never leave my moms side if we went somewhere like a party of family or anywhere and if we were leaving the home i would cry if everyone was waiting for me outside as i was sure they would forget me. (I only have one older brother so its not like there was 10 kids to count)
(And by the way Capybaras are cool)
Maybe showing my age but... Nuclear war and total annihilation.... The thought that some capybara or another was gonna nuke my a*s, despite being on the other side of the planet.....
Or going through an " on the beach" senario.... (Again showing my age...)
As a kid (and still now) i feared being kidnapped, if a stranger talked to me i would run as fast as i can. Capybaras are cute too lol