#1

As a kid i feared being forgotten. I would never leave my moms side if we went somewhere like a party of family or anywhere and if we were leaving the home i would cry if everyone was waiting for me outside as i was sure they would forget me. (I only have one older brother so its not like there was 10 kids to count)
(And by the way Capybaras are cool)

3points
Mis Stake 🇫🇮🇬🇧
#2

Maybe showing my age but... Nuclear war and total annihilation.... The thought that some or another was gonna nuke my a*s, despite being on the other side of the planet.....
Or going through an " on the beach" senario.... (Again showing my age...)

2points
K- THULU
#3

As a kid (and still now) i feared being kidnapped, if a stranger talked to me i would run as fast as i can.

0points
Mini the Angel
