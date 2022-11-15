#1

This is my terrifying dream. I walked into my living room from my room to see my dad on the couch. He says “Hi !” But then I heard my dad’s voice coming from my brothers’ room telling them good night. Me and my dad being freaked out rushed to the room and saw something who looked and sounded almost like him.(I could hear a difference in their voice but I doubt my dad could.) My dad rushed over to this person and started to beat the s h i t out of them. I told my dad in the morning and he said he would’ve grabbed the handgun.