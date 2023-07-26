1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Dream You Have Ever Had?
Let's keep it appropriate but other than that, type away pandas.
This post may include affiliate links.
so this is gonna sound really weird so buckle up
TL;DR at the bottom
so i was walking through some sort of isle in a generic store. no motivation for going anywhere, kinda like how irl i would just roam around when my mom is busy trying to find something. this specific isle seemed to be selling a product in a light blue box and that was literally the only thing stocked up on the shelves.
but here is the weird part.
i wasn't alone. right beside me was leonardo from tmnt. specifically tmnt 2012. i think his height is around 4' something and i am currently 5'5" almost 5'6". may seem irrelevent but trust me its important. so after quite a bit of walking, i turn to him and say something like "hey sweetheart ain't ur cute little legs getting tired after all of this walking?" and then i PICK HIM UP BRIDE AND GROOM STYLE (im the groom and hes the bride) and then i just keep on walking and act as if nothing happened. and he's just staring up at me giving me gaga eyes and blushing like crazy.
This is really weird cuz i haven't seen the series in quite a while and i have never had any sort of attraction to this dude AT ALL. i was kinda out of it tho cuz i was sick and had just gotten off of a plane and was resting at my grandparents' place in india at the time. but still wtf brain why
TL:DR: ya boi here rizzed a ninja turtle at a generic store (like walmart idk) because of his shortness💀