so this is gonna sound really weird so buckle up

TL;DR at the bottom

so i was walking through some sort of isle in a generic store. no motivation for going anywhere, kinda like how irl i would just roam around when my mom is busy trying to find something. this specific isle seemed to be selling a product in a light blue box and that was literally the only thing stocked up on the shelves.

but here is the weird part.

i wasn't alone. right beside me was leonardo from tmnt. specifically tmnt 2012. i think his height is around 4' something and i am currently 5'5" almost 5'6". may seem irrelevent but trust me its important. so after quite a bit of walking, i turn to him and say something like "hey sweetheart ain't ur cute little legs getting tired after all of this walking?" and then i PICK HIM UP BRIDE AND GROOM STYLE (im the groom and hes the bride) and then i just keep on walking and act as if nothing happened. and he's just staring up at me giving me gaga eyes and blushing like crazy.

This is really weird cuz i haven't seen the series in quite a while and i have never had any sort of attraction to this dude AT ALL. i was kinda out of it tho cuz i was sick and had just gotten off of a plane and was resting at my grandparents' place in india at the time. but still wtf brain why

TL:DR: ya boi here rizzed a ninja turtle at a generic store (like walmart idk) because of his shortness💀

