I was at a family reunion and all my uncles and my dad were cooking the turkey in the garage I went and sat at the door eaves dropping. I heard them all discussing how long it would take to cook the baby in the turkey fryer. They were all drunk and watching my sisters baby. So I walked in and quickly took the baby inside with me before they got any ideas.

Juliette
