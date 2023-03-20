1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Conversation You Have Eavesdropped On?
I'm curious, share with us!
I was at a family reunion and all my uncles and my dad were cooking the turkey in the garage I went and sat at the door eaves dropping. I heard them all discussing how long it would take to cook the baby in the turkey fryer. They were all drunk and watching my sisters baby. So I walked in and quickly took the baby inside with me before they got any ideas.