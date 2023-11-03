#1

So I adore my nephew, he's great, his parents are amazing... but. I was very very confused when from day one they didn't do a crib. Newborn to toddler, no cribs thank you. He slept on the ground so that they could do the Montessori sort of thing from the very beginning. Essentially when he'd wake up, he could just crawl (once able to) to his toys (most of which talk and light up) and play instead of (to me) learning how to self soothe at night, he just entertains himself and keeps himself more awake. Before he could crawl, they put toys near him so he would just reach out and play.

Every morning once he could crawl, they would wake up to his toys all by his Montessori bed. When I was a toddler (back in my day lol) I was switched from a crib to a Montessori bed but my toys were in a chest at night so there wasn't much to stimulate me, I just had a couple of plushies. When I was not quite 3 I was given a reading light and so i would wake up and read books-- a far cry from flashing, musical activity centres.



Maybe it works maybe it doesn't but it definitely confuses the hell out of me.