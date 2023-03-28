5submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is The One Thing You Wanted So Bad When You Were Younger?
Describe what you wanted really bad when you were younger.
I really wanted one of the holiday barbies to play with. My parents kept telling me when I was older and would ask every day. My reason was I'm older. When they said I wasn't I said I'm 1 days older! I was like 5 at the time.
A horse.
I wanted a big friend to throw my arms around, to tell everything, to care for, to cuddle with, to be outside with, to spend as much time as possible with. Didn't happen, I grew up rather poor.
When I was 21 my then-boyfriend-now-husband came up with the idea of finding a "care horse" for me; meaning you pay a certain amount of money a month and usually have certain days a week where you do the work and ride. Found one. Three months later the owner asked us, if we wanted the mare. He had had surgery, couldn't go back to work and started struggling financially. It was a risk but we took her. She was with us for 7 years, old, grey, increasing health problems, a whole lot of work, a whole lot of money, nuts sometimes, no riding possible any longer after two years - didn't matter, we took her because she was herself and cherished every moment until she passed away in 2018.
I still can't bring myself to get rid of most of her stuff, though. She was that friend I longed for as a child.
Long story short: It's never too late to get what you wanted as a child.
I really wanted a Furby. Got one and my cousin broke it within a week of me having it. No one believed me that she broke it and i never got a new one nor was she told off. Still angry about it some 25years later
I wanted an American Girl doll and book. Specially Molly. Unfortunately for me, they were way too expensive for us to afford. My dad did make paper dolls out of an American Girl catalog. It was a sweet gesture. I'd actually still want one but 30 years later I still can't afford it! 😭
Wings. Fairy or angel wings.
I would literally pray every night for wings so I could fly around