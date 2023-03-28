#2

A horse.

I wanted a big friend to throw my arms around, to tell everything, to care for, to cuddle with, to be outside with, to spend as much time as possible with. Didn't happen, I grew up rather poor.



When I was 21 my then-boyfriend-now-husband came up with the idea of finding a "care horse" for me; meaning you pay a certain amount of money a month and usually have certain days a week where you do the work and ride. Found one. Three months later the owner asked us, if we wanted the mare. He had had surgery, couldn't go back to work and started struggling financially. It was a risk but we took her. She was with us for 7 years, old, grey, increasing health problems, a whole lot of work, a whole lot of money, nuts sometimes, no riding possible any longer after two years - didn't matter, we took her because she was herself and cherished every moment until she passed away in 2018.

I still can't bring myself to get rid of most of her stuff, though. She was that friend I longed for as a child.



Long story short: It's never too late to get what you wanted as a child.