Can be from you, a friend, or a TV show, any funny quote that most likely made sense in the moment, but is downright baffling to anyone else.

#1

"DON'T SMASH THE CHILD"

For context (which is desperately needed) I was trying to stop my friend from dropping her water bottle on a box containing an "egg baby" that I had to keep uncracked and "alive" for 24 hours as a project. No children were harmed during this event.

Bisexual Axolotls
#2

‘Dude, I love cocaine.’

Heard at a train station around midnight. I have absolutely no context

A Really Bored Panda
