I once had an art teacher who everyone in the school absolutely DESPISED TO THE END OF ETERNITY. Almost everybody had a story about him. Basically, we hated him because he was straight up TERRIBLE; he would give someone detention for SMILING. Yes, SMILING. Whenever her caught someone smiling, he would yell, "GET THAT SMIRK OFF YOUR FACE THIS INSTANT!," then call the front office to get someone to take them there to the principal. He also would do this if someone raised their hand while he was talking, and would scream SO loud if he heard anyone gently tapping something. Anyway, one day, when I had to go to art, one of the idiot classmates I had decided it was a good idea to give him a compliment. The compliment? "Mr. (Name), you are looking very skibidi today."





Pure. Freaking. Silence.





And then everyone started to laugh their faces off. But THIS is the shocking part:



THE MAN LITERALLY SAID; "Thank you. You know, I told my wife yesterday, 'You are looking so perfectly skibidi today, my dear.' I told her that because one of my students called me that last week and said it meant" (I don't remember what he thought it meant lol) ". Thank you for the compliment."



Everyone was absolutely internally DYING. I was the quiet kid in my class, and only spoke when spoken to, and barely made any sound at all, but I started to CHOKE on laughter. I felt only a little bit sorry for him.



I also had a music teacher who was pretty nice, and one day she asked my class, very slowly, "What in the world does 'rizz' mean?" after one boy brought it into a joke. They told her what it meant, and she literally started to freak out, because, apparently, she thought it meant comforting someone when they were having a bad day. I don't know how she got that impression. She even said she had said it to MULTIPLE students that day. Poor woman. TvT