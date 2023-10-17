#1 "I don't believe in oxygen"

#2 During the days of temperature readings when you walked into a healthcare facility. We had a kid that needed treatment, but their mum was being stupid.



Me: Good morning, before I can let you in I just need to confirm that you have an appointment today, ask a few symptom related questions, and take both of your temperatures.

Patient's mother: Don't use that thing on me!

Me: I'm afraid I cannot let you without taking your temperature.

PM: No! Those laser things mess with pineal gland in the brain.

Me: This doesn't have lasers, it's works by...

PM talking over me: Oh so it's one of those radiation ones! Those are worse! They emit radiation straight into the head and have a massive effect on the pineal gland.

Me: Actually it doesn't emit anything. It measures the thermal radiation being emitted from your body. You know, the heat that radiates from your body.

PM: Rubbish! That's not what I read.

Me, losing patience: Then you're reading the wrong things. I'm happy to get you the thermometer's specifications and user instructions if you like. Or the only other alternative is a rectal thermometer, but I don't think you want to be doing that out here! Either way, you aren't coming in without your temp being taken. And it's your son that's going to be missing out on his medical care.

PM: Well since you guys don't seem to know anything about basic science, I'm not sure I want my son being treated here anyway.



And with that she left. I reported the incident to safeguarding as the kids treatment was "necessary but not critical". Unfortunately, I never get to know the outcome of reports once they go up the chain.

#3 Someone I knew at school said something along these lines...:



Them: "Evolution doesn't exist thats just people trying to convince me I'm a monkey, we're not cave people or other stupid stuff like that"

Me: But that's how life begins we don't just automatically know how to use electricity we started off in caves walking around naked"

Them: "My ancestors weren't naked! That's just gross they lived in the olden days where yeah they didn't have electricity but they had clothes, like in the Tudor times"

Me: "....you think that humans just existed and knew how to make clothes and build houses, what was it like before that then?"

Them: "Before that good was making the Earth"

Me: " I think we're done here" *leaves*



I wish this was a lie or a joke or anything like that but no, I lost many braincells that day trying to figure out the logic to that conversation

#4 “The UK is a zoo”



I don’t even know where they got this idea, but they accepted that it was wrong.

#5 I had a bully in high school who thought she was the coolest, smartest, most enlightened human to ever live, and oh boy did she have some stupid ones. Her most idiotic ones were definitely:



-"I'm going to wear black today because the Sun is attracted (implied magnetically in the way she said it) to the color black, so I'll get a tan easier!"



-Strongly asserted to me that vaping was neither addictive or remotely bad for you, and ended with telling me that I was "absolutely wrong and stupid" for telling her it was going to harm her lungs.



-Told me that the holidays for my religion were "just plain dumb" because they worshiped "a giant bunny and Santa" (I am not anywhere near a devout Protestant, but I like when people respect my religious affiliation) and continued to be rude even after I explained the religious significance



-Told people I had "something wrong in my head" for not being attracted to the guys in our area (we went to an all-girls school and the boys' partner school was filled with insanely rude and entitled rich boys)



-told me I had "a problem" because I was attracted to not very muscular and more slender guys. She had a problem with it because that was "wrong and weird" and she was beside herself about this as if she was the one who would have to like this potential person

