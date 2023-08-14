I want to know the weirdest or wildest thing your dog has ever eaten.

I'll start. Cigarette butts and rocks are the craziest things my dog has ever eaten!

Keller Tiemann
We have a 120 lb. American Bully that absolutely hates that my husband has to go to work everyday.... He punishes him by eating his jeans... 🙄😳🤣🤣... He chews the belt loops, zippers, and buttons off of them, every chance he gets... He's 2 years old and he's been chewing up his dad's jeans every time he leaves the house since he was about a month old; funny thing is, he doesn't touch anything at all in the house except for his jeans....🤣🤣🤣. I'll bet he's "eaten" over 100 buttons, zippers and belt loops, but we've had him to the Vet several times and he's in perfect health 😁😊😁....

Amber Shubert
