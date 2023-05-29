We’ve all done something that makes us feel guilty inside. I want a safe space to share it, so I’m opening this thread up. Be nice to others.

That i am not constantly seeking a better job even tho my parents are pressuring me about it. I have 4 degrees and right now none of them are fields in which people are hiring. And i have a OK fill time job. But i feel lazy and guilty for not constantly trying to get a job in my fields.

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
I almost killed someone. A two year old girl.

We were playing in the water, and we were wearing life jackets. She kept running to me and playing, but she tripped.

The water was just deep enough to prevent her from getting air and bringing herself up. She was flailing. I managed to get her up and she was crying. I should’ve stayed closer to shore. I shouldn’t have assumed she was gonna be fine because her feet could touch the ground.

Marinasongs1432
