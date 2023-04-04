6submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Everyone Loves To Do Byt You Hate With A Burning Passion?
I'm curious to find out what is the thing you hate to do but others seem to really love it.
Dancing. I feel awkward and hate it. I love seeing people dance who know what their doing. But its not for me
Watching sports. Especially FOOTBALL! Here in the United Kingdom of UK if you are male you are almost legally obliged to support a team. I never have. It is boring.
Watching people go door-to-door to attempt to indoctrinate others. It’s cringeworthy. I usuaally just tell them I’m a witch.
Social media (BP excepted, of course!) I loathe the very idea of FB, Twitter, TikTok and all the rest. So much fakery, attention whoredom, money seeking, mean spiritedness! "Friends" who aren't real friends. No thanks.
Never had any of those (except twitter for about a year) and I honestly don't get what people like about them. Especially celebrities, who keep complaining about the hate, which they would barely know about if they had no social media
Look at pictures of, or hold someone else's baby. I have my own children that I love, but that doesn't mean it automatically extends to every single poop machine out there. Please don't thrust your spawn in my face!
Showing your face in YT videos. Just why?