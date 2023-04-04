I'm curious to find out what is the thing you hate to do but others seem to really love it.

#1 Dancing. I feel awkward and hate it. I love seeing people dance who know what their doing. But its not for me

#2 Watching sports. Especially FOOTBALL! Here in the United Kingdom of UK if you are male you are almost legally obliged to support a team. I never have. It is boring.

#3 Watching people go door-to-door to attempt to indoctrinate others. It’s cringeworthy. I usuaally just tell them I’m a witch.

#4 Social media (BP excepted, of course!) I loathe the very idea of FB, Twitter, TikTok and all the rest. So much fakery, attention whoredom, money seeking, mean spiritedness! "Friends" who aren't real friends. No thanks.

#5 Look at pictures of, or hold someone else's baby. I have my own children that I love, but that doesn't mean it automatically extends to every single poop machine out there. Please don't thrust your spawn in my face!