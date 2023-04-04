I'm curious to find out what is the thing you hate to do but others seem to really love it.

#1

Dancing. I feel awkward and hate it. I love seeing people dance who know what their doing. But its not for me

6points
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
#2

Watching sports. Especially FOOTBALL! Here in the United Kingdom of UK if you are male you are almost legally obliged to support a team. I never have. It is boring.

5points
Nathaniel
#3

Watching people go door-to-door to attempt to indoctrinate others. It’s cringeworthy. I usuaally just tell them I’m a witch.

4points
𝕄𝕣𝔻𝕣𝕦𝕞𝕤
#4

Social media (BP excepted, of course!) I loathe the very idea of FB, Twitter, TikTok and all the rest. So much fakery, attention whoredom, money seeking, mean spiritedness! "Friends" who aren't real friends. No thanks.

3points
WordWeaver
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
Never had any of those (except twitter for about a year) and I honestly don't get what people like about them. Especially celebrities, who keep complaining about the hate, which they would barely know about if they had no social media

0points
#5

Look at pictures of, or hold someone else's baby. I have my own children that I love, but that doesn't mean it automatically extends to every single poop machine out there. Please don't thrust your spawn in my face!

1point
Kevin the Manager
#6

Showing your face in YT videos. Just why?

0points
The Troll is Back again
