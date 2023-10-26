Everyone has told a lie at some point in their lives. What is a lie that you told and never came clean about?

#1 𝓣𝓱𝓪𝓽 𝓘 𝓪𝓶 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓮. 𝓑𝓲𝓰𝓰𝓮𝓼𝓽 𝓵𝓲𝓮 𝓘 𝓱𝓪𝓿𝓮 𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓽𝓸𝓵𝓭.

#2 This was in the 90s. I was living in a different country as a student, and as you do, I would call my mom back home via an overseas call from a payphone (that's a public phone that you put coins in to make a call, for all you kids).



Overseas calls were not cheap so I would only maybe talk for about 3-4 mins tops. Until one day I started calling more frequently and for longer periods of time. My mom noticed and would ask how am I affording all these calls?! I told her I got a job and not to worry about it, I'm just happy that I can talk to her.



The reality was I had figured out a way to hack the public payphones so that I could make calls literally anywhere, domestic or international for free. I was scared of course of being caught when I did that so I never used the same payphone more than twice. Man that was ages ago! Had not thought about this for decades. I might actually tell my mom the next time I see her. I think she would enjoy the story.

#3 When my son was applying to colleges I did not want him going to one school. A bunch of his friends were applying there and I knew it would not be a good thing for him to be around them in a college setting. Plus the school did not have a good rating. I made sure his application was never sent. He was bummed about it at the time since he was accepted at every school he applied to. Now he looks back and says it was probably one of the best things that happened. Many of his friends dropped out or were kicked out during the first semester. A lot of illegal substance abuse.

#4 In high school, I once put my boots on the opposite feet after gym class. When other students noticed and started pointing (you know how kids are), I simply explained that I had been born with a deformity. During Technical Drawing class, due to all the attention I was getting, the teacher came over, rolled up his shirt sleeve, and said, "I can also charge admission." The hair on his right arm was pure white, and the hair on his left arm was all black. I changed my boots back, and never said a word about it until now.

#5 When I was like 8 or 9, I told a kid I met in my neighborhood that my name was Bob. It was not. He never found out even after a year of us living near each other and playing together.

#6 I cheated on a test once and my friend snitched on me and I played innocent and got away with it…I really did cheat on it though and I’ve never cheated again cuz I felt so guilty 😭

#7 As a 12 yo kid I overheard my mother telling one of her friends that she would sign me up for sports at the YMCA (basketball in this case which I despise) then not go to games so she could have free time. Need less to say I never went to one practice or game, it became MY free time as well! I never told her or anyone until I was over 40 years old!

#8 Not my lie. When I was 8 yo my oldest sister told my mother I was the one to flush the kotex down the toilet and my middle sister backed her up (she did it). We had to call a plumber. My mother is giving me a talking to and I'm crying telling her I don't even know what a kotex is and then confessed to cutting daddy's Brylcreem tube in half because it sounded springy sproingy when I hit it.

#9 Those assignments that "deleted themselves"? Yeah, I didn't actually do them. Kinda surprised anyone believed that tbh but in my defense I was 12.

#10 I managed to convince my 2 little brothers with 3 siblings of mine (we are 6 kids) that you had to get training and papers to be an uncle, you had to exercise with crying babies for months and pass tests and stuff in order to get your certificate (we called it "carné de tío") or you would never become a true uncle. We never came clean but they eventually figured it was a bluff.

#11 It was estimated that 400 thousand people attended Woodstock in 1969. I am among the millions who claimed to be there but never came clean about it

#12 I'm fine.

I have never hurt myself.

Both are lies

#13 In elementary school (I want to say I was in 4th grade, or possibly 5th). Anyway one of the neighborhood girls who was a year older and somewhat of a bad girl had gotten caught doing something wrong in the bathroom (the rumor was she was smoking). I know for a fact that she was caught doing something I just don't know what that something was; I asked her a week or so later & she said she wasn't smoking she was caught doing something else although she didn't tell me what she was "actually' doing. The day of the incident another neighborhood mom pick some of us girls girls (not the girl who got in trouble). As we were getting in the car I mentioned that I had caught the bad girl smoking & told the principal. I don't know why I said it. Anyway the mom mentioned it to my dad who was super proud of me. Even a year or so later I overheard my dad telling a couple of people about the incident & how I did the right thing. That was 30 years ago & this is honestly the first time I've told the story.

#14 i used to lie to get out of track practice. once i decided to just hide in the field and not go. it was successful.



i feel kinda guilty about it ngl

#15 “I’m fine.”



“I love you mom.” (She’s not the nicest person…)

#16 Told my parents, that I travel to a city in my country, but I booked a short trip to London instead. Best time of my life and a secret till today. ;)

#17 When I was in 8th grade, we had handball practice after school. We used to change to sportswear from school uniform in the washroom (we don't have lockers/locker room). Those were the times when we had a practice of locking the washroom door from the outside (it was supposed to be a harmless prank...). I did that while my classmate was changing and totally forgot about that. Poor girl was slamming the door for over an hour and since it's after school no one heard her until the cleaner came to lock the washroom. I never told it was me. There was after-school rush in the washroom and no one knew it was me. I felt really bad and wondered how traumatic it would be.....

#18 100's of them. I was a compulsive liar before I was diagnosed.



But the one I can't come clean about...



That I exactly where my friend's wife and child are, and why they left.

#19 When I was a kid, I hated middle school very badly, and sometimes skipped classes faking sick. I missed almost a whole week of school. Now my grandparent really wanted me to forgery single day, and also drove me to school. She always asked “how was school yesterday?” And of corse I had to say “fine” or else I thought she would be mad because I was so paranoid and scared of everything about being social. I missed weeks after weeks and had to say that. Still haven’t told her and never will. My brother also used to be lazy and pee on the floor in the corner thinking he was so sly. He was 5 and always said “Hey, Annabelle. I peed on the floor. Don’t tell anyone.” I never did, but eventually they stepped in it and you can guess where that went.

#20 I never did my homework for math during the first quarter of 6th grade and I told my parents that I got a D because the teacher was crapy. They still haven't found out. I'm one of those straight As students and I feel really bad about it.

#21 That I tripped on the cat and hurt my hand. The truth was my mother was beating me and felt so guilty about it that I lied.

I shouldn't have lied. Her abuse ruined my entire life.

#22 That i -didn't- hear his last words.

#23 It is all my fault. I was the person who ran away into the woods last Thanksgiving for a walk. It was my own fault. My own fault I came home bleeding because of how hard Michael punched me, slamming me into the rocks and glass, how hard Amelia kicked me in the face, and that I was slapped for crying when I got home. It was all my fault. I never should have gone for a walk. I ruined everything.



It is my fault I hate holidays. My fault I hate birthdays. And my fault that I'm a terrible daughter. I'll never be enough. Every bad thing that's ever happened, every time that Michael almost killed me, every time that I was beat, every single time...



It was my fault.

But I lied, because nothing seems to make a difference.

#24 told my parents the reason i was in a ditch in their car was because a deer ran out in front of me. i actually fell asleep while driving. never told them. this was around 1971

#25 That I... am straigt

#26 #1 that I'm fine.

#2 biggest lie- a guy who was my friend when i was 9- i told everyone he was my boyfriend- which may have been reality, its a little fuzzy- i held hands with him. But i lied and said i kissed him. he lives far away and i'll never see him again, but ppl still ask me about him till this day

#27 Uh, no sir, that's not "Bored Panda" I have open on my desktop...it's uh, a research study on human response studies (kinda true)...

#28 that ive never tried to kill someone. i attempted to kill my bullies as a revenge, i tried to burn their house down one by one. nobody knew i did it. till now.

#29 When I was in third grade we were studying Australia, and I did an experiment to see if the teacher would believe me. I told everyone in class that I was born in Australia, but we moved back to the U.S. early so I didn't have an accent. The teacher acted like I was telling the truth and I never found out if she really believed me or not. I never told my mom about it and apparently the teacher never brought it up with her.