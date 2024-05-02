#1

Haddaway, 1993. What is love? Objectively THE best song ever.



What is love?

Oh baby, don't hurt me

Don't hurt me no more

Baby, don't hurt me

Don't hurt me no more

What is love?

Yeah, yeah

(Ooh, ooh)

I don't know why you're not there

I give you my love, but you don't care

So what is right?

And what is wrong?

Gimme a sign

What is love?

Oh baby, don't hurt me

Don't hurt me no more

What is love?

Oh baby, don't hurt me

Don't hurt me no more

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa

Oh-whoa, whoa, ooh, ooh

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa

Oh-whoa, whoa, ooh, ooh

Oh, I don't know, what can I do?

What else can I say, it's up to you

I know we're one, just me and you

I can't go on

What is love?

Oh baby, don't hurt me

Don't hurt me no more

What is love?

Oh baby, don't hurt me

Don't hurt me no more

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa

Oh-whoa, whoa, ooh, ooh

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa

Oh-whoa, whoa, ooh, ooh

What is love?

Ooh, ooh, ooh

What is love?

Ooh, ooh, ooh

What is love?

Oh baby, don't hurt me

Don't hurt me no more

Don't hurt me

Don't hurt me

I want no other, no other lover

This is our life, our time

When we are together, I need you forever

Is it love?

What is love?

Oh baby, don't hurt me

Don't hurt me no more

What is love?

Oh baby, don't hurt me

Don't hurt me no more

Yeah

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa

Oh-whoa, whoa, ooh, ooh

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa

Oh-whoa, whoa, ooh, ooh

What is love?

Oh baby, don't hurt me

Don't hurt me no more

What is love?

Oh baby, don't hurt me

Don't hurt me no more

(Huh-huh, huh-huh)

Oh baby, don't hurt me

Don't hurt me no more

(Huh-huh, huh-huh)

Oh baby, don't hurt me

Don't hurt me no more

What is love?