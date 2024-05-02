Share your thoughts.

#1

Haddaway, 1993. What is love? Objectively THE best song ever.

What is love?
Oh baby, don't hurt me
Don't hurt me no more
Baby, don't hurt me
Don't hurt me no more
What is love?
Yeah, yeah
(Ooh, ooh)
I don't know why you're not there
I give you my love, but you don't care
So what is right?
And what is wrong?
Gimme a sign
What is love?
Oh baby, don't hurt me
Don't hurt me no more
What is love?
Oh baby, don't hurt me
Don't hurt me no more
Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa
Oh-whoa, whoa, ooh, ooh
Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa
Oh-whoa, whoa, ooh, ooh
Oh, I don't know, what can I do?
What else can I say, it's up to you
I know we're one, just me and you
I can't go on
What is love?
Oh baby, don't hurt me
Don't hurt me no more
What is love?
Oh baby, don't hurt me
Don't hurt me no more
Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa
Oh-whoa, whoa, ooh, ooh
Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa
Oh-whoa, whoa, ooh, ooh
What is love?
Ooh, ooh, ooh
What is love?
Ooh, ooh, ooh
What is love?
Oh baby, don't hurt me
Don't hurt me no more
Don't hurt me
Don't hurt me
I want no other, no other lover
This is our life, our time
When we are together, I need you forever
Is it love?
What is love?
Oh baby, don't hurt me
Don't hurt me no more
What is love?
Oh baby, don't hurt me
Don't hurt me no more
Yeah
Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa
Oh-whoa, whoa, ooh, ooh
Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa
Oh-whoa, whoa, ooh, ooh
What is love?
Oh baby, don't hurt me
Don't hurt me no more
What is love?
Oh baby, don't hurt me
Don't hurt me no more
(Huh-huh, huh-huh)
Oh baby, don't hurt me
Don't hurt me no more
(Huh-huh, huh-huh)
Oh baby, don't hurt me
Don't hurt me no more
What is love?

Why was the song what came to everybody's minds after reading the title? 😭😂

