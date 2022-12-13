1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is A Holiday Tradition That You Always Have Every Year?
The holidays are coming up as 2022 comes to an end, slowly but surely. Everyone at least has a holiday tradition that just ends up becoming the normal thing to do every year, besides listening to Christmas music in July.
Bake cookies, eat cookies, snowball fights, hot chocolate, watch Christmas movies, play games, listen to carols by the fireplace .. the most wonderful time of the year