Just post a topic that is controversial and we’ll debate. Be KIND or else face the wrath of FLUFF!

 

Putting the milk or cereal first.

ll think of a username soon
Cereal goes first, it is the natural order of things but I can explain more thoroughly. You see, to get the perfect milk/cereal ratio we must first measure the cereal. This is the key part, too much and you get stuffed, too little and you go hungry. Therefore it is essential for cereal to go first, both as a measurement for the cereal and for the milk to come. About the milk, in order for you to get the right amount of milk you must put the cereal in first. That way you know how much milk you need. As you know, to achieve a perfect cereal/milk ratio you must have the right amount of milk. It must be enough to moisten the cereal as well as not leaving much behind once the cereal is finished. For a simpler explaination just look at the graph. Screenshot...870eb9.png Screenshot-2023-02-15-220648-63eca21870eb9.png

Personal Pronouns. Let the war begin!

Don’t shove it down my throat or else you will have a very sus disappearance

The Molyneux problem:
If a person born blind, and able to distinguish by touch between a cube and a globe, was made to see, could they now tell by sight which was the cube and which the globe, before they touched them?

