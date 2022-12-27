Watching history unfold around you can make a significant impact on your life. We often hear stories of “Where were you when…?” and how the event was etched into people's minds.

I have a number that dots my memory but the three that stand out the clearest for me was

Being woken up in the wee small hours of the morning as a seven-year-old to watch Australia II win the America’s Cup.

Watching in disbelief as the space shuttle Challenger blew up and hearing the “What does NASA stand for?” joke the very next day at school and more recently sitting up until about 5 am my local time watching the events of 9/11 unfold.

What do you remember?