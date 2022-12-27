1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Event In History Have You Witnessed Live, And Did It Affect You?
Watching history unfold around you can make a significant impact on your life. We often hear stories of “Where were you when…?” and how the event was etched into people's minds.
I have a number that dots my memory but the three that stand out the clearest for me was
Being woken up in the wee small hours of the morning as a seven-year-old to watch Australia II win the America’s Cup.
Watching in disbelief as the space shuttle Challenger blew up and hearing the “What does NASA stand for?” joke the very next day at school and more recently sitting up until about 5 am my local time watching the events of 9/11 unfold.
What do you remember?
mmm, not sure.
History is being written every day.
As we speak in Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Myanmar, Congo, Yemen, Ethiopia, Iran and many more countries in that region.
Even in Australia and US (Buffalo), today, history unfolds.
The question is more like, what are we doing about it?
Look away or change our ways? Give money and help or continue like we don't care ...?