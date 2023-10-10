2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Do You Wish You Had Experienced In Your Teens?
As a teenager... Well, yeah. you know what I mean.
When I was in High School I had the opportunity to travel to the USSR with a High School group but at the last minute I decided not to go because I didn’t want to leave my boyfriend. This was a very stupid decision that I have always greatly regretted since the USSR now no longer exists.
As a teen rn, I definitely hope to go to prom!! Or maybe like for ice cream with my friends since prom bids begin at $200
I want to go to prom or a school dance, but I'm not a junior/senior yet, and the ONE school dance other than prom (we don't have a homecoming for some reason) isn't very clear on if freshman and sophomores can go.