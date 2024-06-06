Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, AITA For Telling My Sister She Can't Bring Her Dog To My Wedding?
Hey Pandas, AITA For Telling My Sister She Can't Bring Her Dog To My Wedding?

Seo-Yeon
Community member
Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

Authors note: This is a close friend’s story, and not mine. Please be respectful.

I (28F) am getting married in a few months to my wonderful fiancé, Tom (30M). We’ve been planning this wedding for over a year, and I want everything to be perfect. My sister, Emily (26F), has a dog named Max, whom she adores. Max is a small, energetic terrier who goes everywhere with her.

When we sent out the invitations, we made it clear that the wedding would be a pet-free event. This decision was made because our venue has a strict no-pets policy, and frankly, I want the day to be focused on us and our special moments without any distractions.

Emily called me the day she received the invitation and asked if she could bring Max

Hey Pandas, AITA For Telling My Sister She Can’t Bring Her Dog To My Wedding?

Image credits: Giorgio Trovato (not the actual photo)

She said that Max is like her child and that she can’t bear to leave him alone for a whole day. She even offered to keep him in a pet carrier during the ceremony and promised he wouldn’t be a bother.

I explained to her the venue’s policy and reiterated that we want a pet-free wedding

Hey Pandas, AITA For Telling My Sister She Can’t Bring Her Dog To My Wedding?

Image credits: Lanty (not the actual photo)

She got very upset and accused me of not understanding how important Max is to her. She argued that if we truly valued her presence, we would make an exception. I suggested she find a pet sitter for the day, but she said she doesn’t trust anyone else with Max.

Emily then went to our parents, who are now pressuring me to make an exception for her. They argue that it’s a small request and that family is more important than rules. Tom is supportive of my decision and believes we should stick to our original plan.

Now, Emily is threatening not to come to the wedding if Max isn’t allowed, which has left me feeling incredibly guilty

Hey Pandas, AITA For Telling My Sister She Can’t Bring Her Dog To My Wedding?

Image credits: Luis Tosta (not the actual photo)

I don’t want to cause a rift in our family, but I also don’t want to compromise on something we’ve planned so carefully.

AITA for standing my ground and not allowing my sister to bring her dog to my wedding?

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 week ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it was a special needs or service dog, i could understand but nobody brings their pet to a wedding and it would be an oddity that would cause disruption, even in a carrier, terriers are little barkers for bonkers reasons. I doubt she would leave it in the carrier if it fretted by the way, she is OTT and will increase the level of exceptions for the dog as the day proceeds maybe hoping you will be too busy to notice. Also, no pet venue means you risk the venue cancelling you on the day if she tries to sneak the dog in. She is old enough to understand but chooses not to, NTA.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
gfbarros avatar
Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
Community Member
1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its a pet-free venue. You cannot make an exception. If she shows up with the dog, the venue will either ask her to leave or add an extra fee.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
arliae_ avatar
Estelle E.
Estelle E.
Community Member
1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. Stand your ground. It's the first time I heard people wanting to bring their pets to a wedding. It would be different if Max were a service dog, which he isn't. By the venue being pet free, allergic people could expect it to be safe for them. They are not safe anymore if a dog is here, even in a bag (what does you sister expects for the dog to pee and s**t in a venue welcoming a wedding ?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
