Give your crystal balls a rub and make a prediction for the future.

What do your tea leaves say? Instead of crying in front of a mirror, try scrying. Get your Tarot or Happy Families deck out and see what Mr. Bun The Baker means for global politics.

Honestly, I dread to think about it.... Don't want to negative but I can't see much improvement....more war, more hate, more BS.... And down here, more fires, more floods, more south pacific nations inundated by rising seas....more politicians fiddling while the world burns.... Yeah, just positive sh!t.....

K- THULU
K- THULU (Submission author)
K- THULU
Community Member
1 hour ago

*don't want to be negative*..... Sorry, small keyboard, big fingers!

