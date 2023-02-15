Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Of Social Media And The News?
Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Of Social Media And The News?

So I have to write a feature article for my English class and I have to get some interviews. Since I am struggling a bit with getting responses, I figure that I would post here.

The topic of my article is social media and the news, focusing on how it has taken over from the classic methods of reporting and more importantly, how it has allowed for the spread of misinformation.

If y'all are willing, I have four questions to ask. You can go as deep or shallow as you would like, and don't worry, everything in my article will be anonymous (I will either make up names or say Person #1, haven't decided yet). If you have questions, post them and I can answer. Thanks y'all!

Questions:

1. What social media platforms do you use?

2. Do you use social media as the main outlet for your news? If so, what kind of news (entertainment, sports, political, etc.)

3. Has there been a time when social media has skewed your view on an event or person? How did it affect you?

4. Do you believe that misinformation is more easily spread on these platforms, why or why not?

