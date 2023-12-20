What is one thing you hope you don’t get? Or the worst gift you’ve ever received?

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

I hope I don’t get any more sweaters my grandma thinks are cute lol. She literally makes me put them on when I get them and checks for sizing and promptly hands my parents a gift receipt if it doesn’t fit so I can exchange it at stores like LLBean or Ann Taylor or something. I love that she tries I just feel so guilty

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Rocks_tumbling
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish