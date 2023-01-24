5submissions
Hey Pandas, What Do You Collect?
Ever notice something around your house that you have an absurd amount of? Are you ashamed or proud of it? I don't care, share it here.
1. posters
posters are awesome dude . i have a whole wall of them in my room. Phoebe Bridgers, brakence, osquinn, 2 Conan Gray, Tyler, The Creator, glaive, 2 poptropicaslutz!, and a color theory chart in french from a local gift shop
2. glass bottles
one time my parents had this bottle of wine that was rainbow (the bottle not the wine) and being a 7 year old i thought it was super Neat, so they let me keep it. my grandma recently passed away and she had a whole collection of cool glass bottles, like vintage liquor and perfume bottles and s**t, that my mom is letting me keep.
3. erasers
a b***h makes mistakes
Buttons! I have loads of different coloured and shaped ones stuck all over my wardrobe doors, and it looks really cool
My family just collects random Harry Potter things. We’ve got 27+ Funkos, like 10 Lego sets, an tin of posters, knickknacks and clothes, all seven books, four illustrated copies, the play, two copies of each movie, an openable golden snitch and an openable golden egg. I think that’s it… there’s probably more though.
FUNKO Pops and Comic books.
Beyblades
these things got me through the rough parts of my childhood and they are really cool with all the gimmicks they have and the different color designs.