#1

That the UK weather forecast is used to manage the consumers economy.



Bread & milk not selling that well? 'There's a massive snowstorm coming that will last days!'.



Meat sales down? 'You can expect high temperatures as a heatwave moves in!'



Eggs and flour? 'Heavy rain is expected to continue for the next 2 weeks!'



The forecast is hardly ever accurate when they predict extreme weather. Yet when they forecast light showers throughout the day, it floods down like Victoria falls!