Hey Pandas, What Conspiracy Theory Do You Believe To Your Core But Have No Evidence For?
I'm sure that everybody has a conspiracy theory that they believe is true despite there being little to no evidence. Tell us what it is! No judgment here.
That the UK weather forecast is used to manage the consumers economy.
Bread & milk not selling that well? 'There's a massive snowstorm coming that will last days!'.
Meat sales down? 'You can expect high temperatures as a heatwave moves in!'
Eggs and flour? 'Heavy rain is expected to continue for the next 2 weeks!'
The forecast is hardly ever accurate when they predict extreme weather. Yet when they forecast light showers throughout the day, it floods down like Victoria falls!