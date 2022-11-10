17Kviews
I Asked Our Pandas To Share The Conspiracy Theories They Believe In, And Here Are 109 Unsolved Mysteries
We certainly have not yet discovered all the mysteries of the world, and that's how we end up speculating on things. Sometimes, we just have that weird feeling in our gut when hearing about socially acceptable truths that we know of today, telling us that they might turn out to be false instead. That has happened before, so why shouldn't it happen again? We are only human, and we do tend to make mistakes.
So, I'm sure that everybody has a conspiracy theory they believe is true despite there being little to no evidence. Therefore, I asked our community to share what they choose to believe. No judgment here.
You say conspiracy theory, I say prove me wrong! I am certain that Mr. Trump has done more dishonest, despicable, morally corrupt, illegal, selfish, anti-American, treasonous, misogynistic, and immoral acts than any other president or politician in history. I'm sure that many have been put to death for treason for much less than he did in his first year of office. Yet, there is absolutely no way (January 6 Committee notwithstanding) that he will ever be held responsible. The man colluded with Russia in order to tamper with our election. Hello!? He incited the riot on January 6th making it possible for murder and injuries to occur. And those are just the few that we know about. I don't want to hear about all the Trumpers' denial out there. Brainwashing is real. Look it up. He deserves to be locked up in a federal penitentiary for the rest of his natural-born life. He will never be severely punished, let alone slapped on the wrist with a fine. So what does that say to the next person or organization who wants the presidency? Pretty soon the American government will be run by the highest bidder who may or may not have ties/affiliations to a foreign government. Slippery slope, people. Open your eyes.
That aliens exist. Look at the night sky, all those stars are suns, and all those suns have planets, so there is NO WAY that Earth is the only planet with life.
Yes, I find it very arrogant of us to believe that we are the only species in the whole universe to exist. (I don't necessarily believe in Alien abductions and that little green men landed here, but the universe is so vast, who's to say there's no other life forms on other planets)
The drug companies keep really effective drugs off the market because they profit only from sick people. Once cured, a person no longer relies on the drug industry.
The pandemic was orchestrated by cats.
Okay, I don't legitimately believe this, but it's still plausible.
Pandemic happens. Everyone has to stay home. And spend more time with their cats. And do business/school over online meetings, which are infiltrated by cats.
This is clearly a joke guys, you don’t need to downvote.
Okay, for those who haven’t seen Beauty and the Beast, this is gonna be gibberish. So, in Belle (the first song, I think), a lady sings “I need six eggs, that’s too expensive.” But later, Gaston sings, “When I was a lad I ate four dozen eggs…now that I’m grown I eat five dozen eggs”! GASTON IS SINGLE-HANDEDLY JACKING UP EGG PRICES AND LEAVING THE EGGCONOMY IN SHAMBLES.
(Not my theory. From Tumblr.)
Historian here, and I think most modern history is a lie: an edited, revised, washed down, sanitized, and censored approximation written by conservative, crusty, old white men in XIX century Europe. Our ideas of civilization, democracy, and progress are neither Western nor modern, and at worst are an ideological excuse for domination.
There was way, way more to 9/11.
I love love love the Southpark episode on the 911 anticonspiracy, and that is my conspiracy I believe in. For those who haven't watched it, basically they say the government made up these conspiracy theories and let them loose, because 911 happened exactly as it did, but the government refuses to allow the public to see how weak and defenceless they really were so they decided to give a show of force instead.
THE PHONES ARE LISTENING TO US. THEY CAN HEAR US TALK. I think our phones can hear us, and record the things we talk about. I also think they connect to the phones of people we are frequently around (friends, family, etc.). I think this because my friend talks about a show recently that I have NEVER googled, and guess what showed up on my FB page? yeah. This has happened multiple times. It's just a bit fishy if you ask me.
It is confirmed, and we usually agree to this in the "terms of use" we never really read. It's got to do with tailoring ads to our wishes/needs, as deemed by our phone
Not so much a theory per se, but it is my reasoned belief that the far right used Orwell's 1984 as a how-to manual, rather than as a warning.
I believe that kindness still exists.
I know this isn't the most original theory, and have seen it a gazillion times, but whatever.
Women's pockets. The purse industry and the pants/other clothing industries are working together to make a ton of money. They make the pockets so dam small that we are forced to either buy men's clothes or purses.
I have taken to stitching little pockets into my soprts bras. And why do we never get something that can fit a phone?!
Cats rule the world. We are their puppets.
I mean, that’s not even a theory that’s a fact right there
I know it's rather weird but... I think everyone is allergic to something and most people just say they aren't allergic to anything because they haven't found the thing they're allergic to. I know that it's not true but It just always kind of made sense to me.
Technically, poison ivy, bug bites, etc are all allergies.
The reason colleges in the U.S. cost so much is so you're more pressured to join the military.
Similarly...."Student loan forgiveness undermines one of our military's greatest recruitment tools at a time of dangerously low enlistments" Republican Congressman Jim Banks
Magic is real.
Taking yeast, water, salt, and flour and turning it into bread is magic. Fireflies are magic. Growing vegetables is magic. Our relationships with our pets is magic. The entire process by which we reproduce is magic. Life is magic.
That the people in charge of this world are actively destroying things, taking away life from as many as possible, and making things absolutely miserable for us on purpose. Not sure exactly what the point of killing us all is, but I do believe they’re f*****g stuff up. And it doesn’t matter who wins any election, we can’t fix any of it by voting.
They're doing it for shortsighted personal greed. Definitely in South Africa
Time travel. I think that there are infinite numbers of different dimensions and that people have come to our current time before.
Makes sense. There is an alternate timeline where you did not submit this, where I did not comment, where this post never existed, even where BP never existed! What if those were reality?
Some days I'm almost convinced that there is a group running things in the background. Sort of like the Illuminati but not for anything as banal as money or power. No, they are doing it for the LOLs.
All righty, you got us. But what are you going to do about it?.
You can lie to a lie detector. See, it works based on your pulse. Your pulse is like a mirror of your feelings and thoughts. If you lie but convince yourself to be dead calm, it will read as the truth. If you make yourself uncomfortable when telling the truth, it will be detected as a lie. This is actually based on my own research, and believe it or not, IT. WORKS.
I think that both loop quantum gravity AND string theory are true. Loop quantum gravity states that the universe is made of small loops, but string theory that it is made of tiny strings. My theory is that it is like knitting or crocheting. Tiny strings looped into a larger fabric.
Aliens are real.
Ghosts and strange creatures are real.
Skinwalkers who I guess are weird creatures are real.
Other people have already said 9/11 and JFK so here's another one I believe:
The Loch Ness Monster exists or did exist. I have no trouble believing land dinosaurs died out, but we can't guarantee that sea dinosaurs did. There could be tons of giant dinosaur species at the bottom of the ocean (like in The Meg). There've been Nessie sightings for centuries, so a deep sea tunnel makes sense to me, maybe near a family of plesiosaurs.
Me and my family have a theory that Elon Musk is a supervillain. He's super rich and kids' names sound like sneezes. I dare you to prove me wrong
Honestly, Elon isnt that great of a person, i know a lot of poeple who love him, and think that hes going to help a lot of people, but he really just does drugs and makes money
All those images and videos from cameras you’ve put up for security around your house are automatically stored at Amazon, at least for the “free trial” month of your “subscription.” How might that be used against us in the future?
Just wondering since 23andMe admitted data could be used against us by insurers and law enforcement.
The universe is a simulation for a middle schooler's science project. Quantum physics is nuts because they didn't want to do the math to make things actually make sense. And the speed of light was determined by their CPU clock speed. FYI, they got a C+. Any minute now they will turn it off and this nonsense will be finished.
More and more I believe big industrial groups create fake product shortages in order to increase prices and push people to purchase things that they don't need (in fear of lacking something).
Examples in France this year:
- Semiconductor shortage and now the price of a new car has almost increased by 30%
- Sunflower oil missing for weeks and went from 3€ per liter to 6,50€ "because of war in Ukraine" when the sunflower oil was already stocked and the future seeds were to be harvested months afterward.
- Mustard, same shortage, same overpricing, same lame explanations, when you could buy tons of French mustard in foreign countries at a lower cost.
- Gas/petrol these days, several reasons given (at first it was due to the success of a commercial operation, then a strike in refineries, and today no explanations at all and still many gas stations are closed or have just one type of fuel.
Some people blame the lack of foreseeing of industrial groups who didn't buy enough to meet the demand, I think it's done totally on purpose, less storage, fewer workers, fewer logistics, same income.
There was a topic on this here in the US back in the 70's where they tried it on bathroom tissue. They claimed a shortage and shelves went empty and prices doubled and even tripled. Almost a year later, boom... the gas shortage thus doubling and even tripling the price. They figured it worked with TP... it'll work with anything.
There was a lot of concern about QAnon before the year 2020, because 2+0+2+0=4, which is the exact amount of nipples Hitler would have had if he had 2 more nipples.
Found online.
I firmly believe that the car industry as well as the oil industry prevent the development of more efficient energy sources.
I also believe that many inventions that flop are actually intended to fail so that users will get back to the established products. This is achieved by intentionally flawed design and/or propaganda.
Cryptids just haven't been scientifically classified yet. There are daily new discoveries, not all of them tiny creatures. There are definitely hoaxes, but a hoax in one continent cannot solve much older, similar sightings. There are also entire light spectrums not seen by the human eye. I believe it is not unheard of to develop camouflage.
-insert manic foaming picture taking here lol-
Most cryptids aren’t real, but a VERY SMALL amount are based on real animals that could one day be discovered. Like how the giant human-eating bird told in Maori legends turned out to be based on the very real (but sadly extinct) Haast’s eagle.
Art supplies are a scam.
Anybody who has ever tried to buy nice markers will know. Copic, a very nice brand of alcohol-based markers, is stupidly expensive. It'll cost you $7 if you want to buy one marker. And don't get me started on digital art programs. Want to use Procreate? Cool, pay $10 a month, and also please pay for every type of brush as well. Did you lose your digital pen? That's like $200 to replace!
So yeah, artists are totally being scammed for the basic tools they need to express their creativity!
The Earl of Oxford Edward de Vere is the real Shakespeare! Read Mark Anderson's wonderful book, "Shakespeare by Any Other Name," to learn about why the Earl of Oxford wrote the plays. His life closely resembles the plots of several of Shakespeare's plays and de Vere visited Venice where he got in trouble with Jewish merchants. He had a library with over a thousand books, many of which had underlined passages that were later incorporated into plays. Since an Earl couldn't be a playwright, he got semi-illiterate grain merchant Shak-sper (who only had a fifth grade education and never traveled abroad) to be his front. Please read Anderson´s book and spread the word!!
Excuse me, I have to summon a radish.
Please don’t ask, I clicked on this by accident, and I just wanted to write this! But anyways scroll on. Have a nice day!
If Chris Farley was still alive, Kevin James wouldn't have the career he has now.
If John Candy was still alive, Chris Farley wouldn't have the career he has now.
that the BP app works fine and it's just my internet connection thats at fault?
Humans are idiots. Their is no denying that fact. We take away life from animals, we ruin the envorment, and then we end each other. Humans are idiots who can't even make peace with themselves.
In July, 1947, Roswell Army Air Field issued a press release stating that they had recovered a "flying disc". Just five months later in December, 1947, the first electronic transistor was demonstrated. I think this is more than a coincidence of timing. I think the transistor was based on technology found in a crashed UFO.
Elon Musk is actually an android.
JFK was NOT killed by Harvey Oswald or with a single magic bullet that went thru him twice and then through the body of Governor Connelly!!
How do you like them 🍏🍏🍏🍏’s !
the real reason there aren't vampire attacks nowadays is due to the invention of the red cross. they do a great service helping people with blood donations, but the vampires running it take 10-20% off the top to feed. everyone wins!
(*note: this theory may or may not be based in reality and may, in fact, just be a humorous thought experiment on my end)
There was a Russian urban fantasy series, Night Watch, that mentioned that the vampires created and promoted blood banks for this very reason.
Millie Bobby brown is actually Tom hardy.
I just want to say that this is a joke, it was from a video from Comedy Central with jacob tremblay, this is the video if anyone wanted to know: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snEYcnmiKw0 EDIT: thank you to everyone who upvoted the downvotes away!
When me and my cousin were younger we decided that the London eye can TOTALLY teleport
Birds aren't real, just government surveillance drones. Have you ever seen a baby pigeon? Exactly
This was just for fun btw, I do believe birds are real, just wanted to contribute
Bored Panda occasionally chooses a random word out of the dictionary and censors it.
That the UK weather forecast is used to manage the consumers economy.
Bread & milk not selling that well? 'There's a massive snowstorm coming that will last days!'.
Meat sales down? 'You can expect high temperatures as a heatwave moves in!'
Eggs and flour? 'Heavy rain is expected to continue for the next 2 weeks!'
The forecast is hardly ever accurate when they predict extreme weather. Yet when they forecast light showers throughout the day, it floods down like Victoria falls!
Idk about this one, but maybe just because I've lived in the USA all my life?
The world really ended in 2012 and we are stuck in a matrix of continuous garbage alternative event streams.
Nooooo! Because this would mean that I died and went to hell!! Which, ironically, is what the last decade has been for me!! :(
Rocks are soft
That the Princess Diana's death was not a tragic accident.
There is not a snowballs chance in heck that Amelia Earheart WASN'T eaten by coconut crabs. LOOK AT THOSE THINGS! THEY'RE TERRIFYING! And also, I kinda want to belive that dinosaurs COULD have had primitive tools, yet there is no evidence. I kind of want to see like, a Troodon having some idea how to utilize sticks.
That dinasaur sceletons are actually dragons. Just think about it. Almost all civilizations talk about dragons. Did they live while humans existed after all or maybe humans found their bones and believed it to be dragons....
That brands purposefully have something wrong with their places, like, mc donalds always has their ice cream machine broken, or starbucks misspells people's name, it gives them something unique and memorable and the memes are basically free ads
Well more of a theory but the books, games, and movies we create develop a separate universe.
I love that theory! Anything about alternate universes, parallel universes, dimensions and all that, is enthralling!
When you die, you'll find yourself in a cold, black void, empty save for a distant light. Head for it, and it will get massively brighter, sucking you in with infinite-seeming speed, until it explodes. That light is your soul, and the explosion will be the Big Bang of a new universe. Congratulations! You are now a god!
Right now we're all in a universe that used to be some guy named Bob.
that all the mattress stores you see everywhere, in every town are all money laundering fronts. only met two people who bought a mattress from them. never see the places busy.
The my parents had parties every night after my bedtime.
As a parent... mayyyyybe. The Parents' Code prohibits confirmation or denial, tho.
Okay okay. Listen. Post Malone doesn't sing his songs. Justin Bieber does. On multiple occasions, Justin is seen with Post Malone when he does his music. If you take off the auto-tune and change the pitch, it sounds like Justin. Also find it hard to believe someone who constantly smokes, even in interviews, can sing that way. Think about it.
I will always believe that alien's built the Azteca and Egyptian pyramids Thanks Alot Stargate
This is silly and not a true conspiracy theory but I like to refer to it as one. This is all based on observation and could be wildly incorrect, but I don't think so.
In my city, we have Rotating Trees. This is a continuous rotation of saplings at many locations, until they disappear somewhere. So for example, the smallest saplings tend to get moved to the median strip on most of our roads. They get left there for a number of years to grow, get lights on them around this time of year, etc, and then those saplings get moved into the verge in front of many houses. At some point those saplings at the verge get too large and are then moved...elsewhere. All of this is to make up for the fact that our unification of trees via this method are very prone to acquiring disease or getting attacked by bugs en masse, resulting in the occasional removal of affected trees across all properties.
It's clever if you think about it - a continual source of young trees are being brought in to, I think, eventually replace the trees that suffer in folks' front yards. It's done very quietly, efficiently, and it manages to keep the city fairly green. The only problem is that the presence of the same tree everywhere, aside from the likelihood of a bulk of them suffering, is that Autumn can be very boring. I suppose that's a small price to pay.
Not one bit of this makes sense! You try to transplant trees numerous times and you are going to end up killing them.
Not so much a conspiracy theory, as bad research but I think that the final reports about 9/11 has considerable flaws in them. To clarify. I don’t doubt that planes flew inside the towers ,but I think the chemical and physical properties of aluminium which made out the biggest part of the planes wasn’t properly researched.
Aviation alloys are designed for a lot, but hitting buildings isn't on that list. Those alloys have been extensively researched by the aviation industry itself. They worry about temperature stress, fatigue, etc., b/c the point ist hat the planes aren't supposed to hit buildings. So why does the aluminum alloy matter? All aluminum will conduct heat well. That's why we don't use it on space shuttle exteriors, but ceramics instead for shielding.
It's not a conspiracy. It's real. I believe every night, amogus and chungus come to life and fight.
I live in a northern climate. The first snowfall, at least 300 accidents occur. My conspiracy theory is that there is a small, subversive group that goes out in force a taunts people into driving stupid. Just for fun. Or maybe they are automotive service people.
Epstein Island was a trap to catch political and corporate leaders in compromising videos with underage girls. That’s why so many are acting against American interest - to protect themselves.
There were previous human civilizations that were wiped out, much older than our recorded history
That magic exists. i just feel it in my core so f**king hard idk why
That every time you make up a new conspiracy theory, Bigfoot kills a kitten.
I’d say that the Germans had a secret base in Antarctica.
I’ll tell you the story.
Before World War One, the Norwegians were waging in Antarctic waters. To extend the stay of their vessels, they had erected supply dumps on various islands.
When World War One broke out, the British, fearing the German navy might make use of these supply dumps, burned them all down. This pissed of teh Norwegians but thats beside the point.
So when Karl Dönitz became commander of the German submarine fleet, he came up with the idea to hide supplies in the Antarctic so his submarines could be deployed for much longer periods and operate in the South Atlantic.
Obviously such dumps had to be hidden, and the German Navy found a natural cave with access to open water. This was ideal to hide supplies and shelter a submarine.
They did deposit some supplies, but when war broke out the whole plan was cancelled.
The British found the cave in late 1945 (when it is Summer in the Antarctic) and blew up the supplies.
This eventually evolved into a secret base with aliens and UFOs.
I was trying to believe you til that last sentence. Then you lost all credibility.
The fact that everyone is taking this post so literal has to be a conspiracy theory because there’s no other explanation for it.
UFO’s and/or Extraterrestrials.
Aliens.
I saw a UFO when I was younger and the image of it is forever drilled in my mind.
That liquid restrictions in carry-on luggage are a conspiracy from airlines which charge for checked baggage and duty free shops who charge 5€ for a small water bottle (I use my own bottle, but still).
I know these restrictions exist because of a failed terrorist attack, but I don't think banning all liquids is the solution
The terrorist used liquids, i.e. liquid ban. To parse thru every liquid that comes thru the checkpoint to determine what it is would be HEAVILY time consuming. You all hate waiting in the TSA line as it is, and you want to make that wait longer? You are absolutely wrong, this isn't a conspiracy to get money from your pockets, it is security measure to protect you. This is coming from a former TSA officer. There's a reason I left that job, and it's because of people like you.
We live in a simulated reality.
That “Fun” size candy is not actually fun at all, and the candy companies are trying to gaslight us.
Does anyone have any evidence that Trudeau ISN'T Castro's son?
Guys don't downvote me into oblivion, this is meant in a lighthearted way
So if aliens are real (not saying they are for this answer) the government is raising there taxes because they need room to store aliens in Area 51 there has been little to no evidence this is possible but there are a few. One time on Halloween day of 2021 I saw what I expected to be a plane but I realized it looked like it was flying backwards so it was definitely not a plane nor a rocket. It could have been another weird looking military plane because i live right near an air force base but it was just weird not saying it ever was an alien but…you know still weird.
This was a weird thing it was kinda stupid to but you know I just did this for fun.
In 2009 here in America there was something called "swine flu" Later that year once "swine flu" was no longer an issue "hipsters" were all about bacon. I'm 52 and know people have always especially loved bacon but it got to be ridiculous. Bacon donuts, bacon candy, all you can eat bacon at hipster bars, burgers smothered in bacon-ugh! I was a server then and noticed not only restaurants but bars too where pushing bacon. In 2009 the hipster "uniform" was jeans,plaid shirt, thick black glasses and in your hand was a PBR and bacon in the other. Total marketing ploy by the pork industry.
I believe that The Richat Structure in Mauritania was where Atlantis was.
Why? The Richat structure is an admittedly unusual but geologically easily explainable area.
Major conspiracy: all stones are soft until touched.
That no ones ever made it to the moon
Ok sorry. I didnt know that I would get downvoted for this! This is just a theory of mine. I just feel like we never really made it because why cany we go back now with all this new technology?
JFK was killed by the Mafia
LBJ killed JFK. I know, I'm from Dallas. Look up the swearing in of Johnson. GD elated he was.
I'm the only one that actually exists
I have a theory that in America we don't hear many good things about other countries because they don't want us to travel/move anywhere else because it would reflect bad onto them...
Absolutely true! Them being all these mega billion dollar corporations who control and corrupt our government, cheat on taxes or avoid completely, control all media, forms of news, social media, keep the low middle class suppressed and reliant on them for jobs, etc. Prevent government from giving is access to healthcare and education, keep housing costs out of reach, keep wages low so they are superior in every way. We gasp when told this is how North Korea and China societies are ruled….it’s being done to us too! Gaslight us, America is the greatest, freedom, richest, strongest….we aren’t folks. We are completely reliant on Mexico and SA to feed us, China provides everything we purchase. Saudi Arabia supplies our oil. By definition , this is a third world country.
Cats rule the world and all that will be left in the world will be cats... So be nice to your cats :D
(I am joking guys)... but maybe....
Birds…they look at us like they are just waiting…..they’d kill is if they could
The most recent $2 Billion lottery was held up by California and a Californian won. Quite convenient for a state loosing so much tax income.
That Earth is a completely ignorant planet and there are a lot of aliens in the galaxy, only they ignore us and they have high technology, looks like normal humans, have better civilization and knowledge
i feel like the chances of them having evolved to be identicle with us only with better technology would be increadibly unlikely. Especially considering how low the chances are for other life to exist at all. If another human like species like this did exist it would most likely be pincreadibly uncanny
I think the universe is a simulation. Need I go on?
This is gonna be going out on a pretty long limb but this is my expanding universe theory.
So we all know there’s no real evidence to whether the universe is infinite or in a box as both are incapable of being comprehended. So what if the universe is in a sort cage (doesn’t matter if it’s a box or anything, although it would make sense to be a multiple dimensions) and the universe isn’t really expanding, but shrinking to fit in newly created matter perfectly evenly so that it’s not noticeable? So what we call microscopic as actually waaaaaay smaller than what would actually be microscopic?
Go on then. Call me crazy.
According to philosopher Nick Bostrom there's a very good chance that we live in a simulation. I happen to believe him. My theory is that UFO'S are actually the programmers of the simulation and when we see the UFO'S it's actually the programmers checking on their simulation or inputting new data.
Russia absolutely just bombed Poland. But it was a mistake and they used the backdoor communication channels to tell the rest of the world whoopsie and it was therefore decided to brush it off as not Russia thereby avoiding expanding the war.
The United States wastes more coleslaw than most developed countries consume food annually.
Carrot and raisin salad? How about a piece of fruit cake for dessert? Or an orange puffy peanut shaped candy? It baffles me how/ why these items are still produced?
The infinite universe, and us, exist in a simulation. The counterpoint to such sophistry is always that the universe is so vast that it seems like an enormous waste just to make us. But the more you know about programming, the less that seems like an argument than a validation. It takes pages of lines of code just to make something as simple as a midi play, and play right, and not mess up everything else. The whole “dark web” can exist because most of the internet is like an iceberg where the bottom 95% exists to make the remaining visible 5% function. So I find it entirely reasonable to suppose that in order to run as complex a simulation as “reality” would require also programming huge swaths of empty space and lifeless worlds to allow the possibility that one could produce us so the game could proceed.
That's essentially what DNA is. Basically a subroutine which performs one specific function, which communicates through a common interface to the host. Bundle millions of these things together and you can build yourself an ant. Now multiply the complexity by 100 trillion times and you'll produce a human. All life is either mathematics or well-structured code following simple, yet complex rules.
The No-Bullet theory: JFK wasn’t killer by Oswald, or the CIA, or Castro, or the mafia, or anyone. His head just did that.
I don't believe in any conspiracy theories. except one. Jeffrey Epstein. yeah, no way.
We're already in ww3. Covid crippled the worlds economy & Russia is testing the worlds resolve.
Interesting theory. Maybe the Russian military ineptitude is just a bluff. We'll find one way or another
The X-Files and the Men in Black movies were secretly funded by the actual Men in Black so that anyone who came forward would be immediately dismissed as having watched too much television.
The recent cultural embrace of the Multiverse is being popularized by the owners of large (but ultimately still finite) quantities of Intellectual Property, who have figured out they can now take existing IP and simply turn it steampunk or gender-bent or in some other way just stick a clock in it, and keep re-releasing the same IP with new skins, rather than going through the risk and hassle of creating, promoting, and making new IP that does not already have an existing audience.
Elvis is alive and well and living as Pastor Bob Joyce :/
Oh…and Graham Hancock is right about a lost civilisation
Clams got legs!
That Michael Jackson is still alive and just faked his death to be finally left alone. This man was forced into fame and stardom because of his family. He couldn't go anywhere without being recognised and crowded by fans. For one birthday his friends rented a grocery store and all of his friends/ some actors acted like their just shopping just so he can a normal people expirience because he never shopped for groceries before. Isn't that horrible. He loved his fans but all he really wanted was to be left alone. So I'm 100% certain that he faked his death. First of all the doctor that tried to save him did the external cardiac massage on a bed, although everyone knows that you can only do this on hard surfaces. No medical professional would have done that. It's just a stupid excuse. Than there are some blurry pictures that show that something on a stretcher is carried OUT of the ambulance shortly after they carried his "corpes" into the wagon. Around a year after photos published that seemed to show him in the back of his daughters car.
I'm sure he's not in the states anymore but maybe somewhere on an island just living in peace.
I’m not so sure about that one, but the reality is, all of the things on this list could be true in one way or another. I like to believe he is actually dead because I was born several hours after he died
I believe in the *IDEA* of the simulation theory. Where I offramp at is in one, acting like that means other people aren't "real" bc they're NPCs, and two acting like it means a Matrix type dystopia/evil corporation situation. I think it's more like an MMO in a miltipurpose game like Animal Crossing or The Sims: Some of us are here as vacation, perhaps others to learn a skill, others yet perhaps as some form of punishment or to learn a particularly hard lesson. As to why we'd need something so elaborate to do that... I'd say time dilation. Our dreams are NOWHERE near as long as we feel like they are. This is due to the fact our brain is working on it's own; it isn't having to send out/receive signals from and for multiple things. It's just your brain in pure reaction time. This is why time appears to slow down during dangerous situations: our brains have began working in such a similar fashion. I say all this loose stuff to point out that in a simulation type situation, you'd likely be in some kind or form of sleep, at least as far as your brain is concerned. We could learn those skills or lessons in a fraction of the time inside a simulation while wasting very little of it in "reality".
I've gotten re-interested in simulation theory by thinking about a recent BP item in which they listed stories of children saying bizarre things. Ofc these can be faked, or inadvertently influenced, but I've heard so many stories of toddlers talking about previous life experiences, then forgetting they ever spoke about such things as they get just a bit older. I don't imagine Matrix/computer-like sims, but conceivably another dimension in which beings are like "oh, I think I'll do the Earth sim again. One can only play Life On Zog so many times."
You get calcium from the the sun.
That since the draft ended and we have an all-volunteer military, it isn't in the government's.
Submission didn't let me finish. Isn't in the government's best interests to have a strong national education system. When you graduate people with no skills, the military becomes the employer of last resort.
The FBI killed JFK. I’m not trying to provoke anyone or make them sad because JFK was a great man. Lee Harvey Oswald was (I believe) a psychopathic mental patient. I think the FBI gaslight him that he killed JFK. And because Lee was an undiagnosed mental patient, he went with it.
I think he was a p**n. LBJ and his family, friends were making piles of money from government contracts related to the war. Kennedy wanted to end the war.
The United States throws away more coleslaw annually than all less developed nations combined consume food.
That humans are aliens and that the aliens look like humans.
it’s a toss. I believe that Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone. Now I believe the twin towers was a demolition job and Bush knew. It makes the loss more tragic, if that’s possible.