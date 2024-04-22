Share your synaesthesia experiences!

#1

So for me it looks like this
Monday is a wine red
Tuesday a dark yellow
Wednesday purple or pink
Thursday is brown Green
Friday, saturday and sunday are bright shades of yellow

Capybara with a Cat
#2

Sunday- Sky blue
Monday- Red
Tuesday- Rubik’s speed cube green
Wednesday- Purple
Thursday- Leaf green
Friday- An unsaturated version of the Facebook logo blue
Saturday- Pastel Blue

Stardust she/her
#3

Sunday and saturday are yellow :]
Monday is orange
Tuesday and thursday is blu (specifically this faded evening blu color)
Wednesday is a crimson red
Friday is a lightish red (like faded red nail polish)

Do-nut touch da donut
#4

Monday is kind of an orangey red
Tuesday is lime green
Wednesday is orange-yellow
Thursday gives off a dark green sort of vibe
Friday is bright orange
Saturday is yellow
Sunday is blue

Spooky Demon Bat (she/they)
