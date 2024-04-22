4submissions
Hey Pandas, What Colors Do You Have For The Days Of The Week?
Share your synaesthesia experiences!
So for me it looks like this
Monday is a wine red
Tuesday a dark yellow
Wednesday purple or pink
Thursday is brown Green
Friday, saturday and sunday are bright shades of yellow
Sunday- Sky blue
Monday- Red
Tuesday- Rubik’s speed cube green
Wednesday- Purple
Thursday- Leaf green
Friday- An unsaturated version of the Facebook logo blue
Saturday- Pastel Blue
Sunday and saturday are yellow :]
Monday is orange
Tuesday and thursday is blu (specifically this faded evening blu color)
Wednesday is a crimson red
Friday is a lightish red (like faded red nail polish)
Monday is kind of an orangey red
Tuesday is lime green
Wednesday is orange-yellow
Thursday gives off a dark green sort of vibe
Friday is bright orange
Saturday is yellow
Sunday is blue