I’ve heard unpopular opinions about many simple things like food and culture. What are your unpopular on more serious topics like war, politics, relationships, social structure and injustice, conspiracy, etc?

#1 one single thing about you shouldn't be your whole identity. it gets annoying as hell. you can talk about that interest, but not ALL THE TIME. there is no way that you don't like anything else.(and i'm saying this as someone who got carried away about something i liked a lot for a while. it wasn't too long, but i soon realized i was annoying everyone and i apologized)



it goes for anything, hobbies, talents, parts of your identity. you have so much more to you than just that one thing, so show it. i hope people don't take this in the wrong way, there can be exceptions, but for the most part i think people can avoid doing this.



thx for listening to my ted talk. shanila, out

(i have no idea why i decided to do an outro lolol)

#2 You don't have an obligation to stay with someone/stay friends with someone because they are dealing with mental health issues. Some people act different when they are dealing with mental health struggles like anxiety/depression/etc, and you don't have to stay friends with them when they are constantly yelling at you, being rude, not accepting help. If people don't want help, you don't have an obligation to risk your well-being to be their therapist

#3 You can dislike people, you don’t have to love everyone. You can dislike them for whatever reason you see fit, it’s your reason. It doesn’t matter. If you disagree with them for something and don’t like them, big deal. Hypothetical example, if I disagree with someone for being transgender, it’s not a big deal. I don’t have to like them, support them, or agree with them. It’s my opinion. Opinions are valid. I don’t have to do anything. I HAVE that right.

#4 Crimea is legitimately russian land (before I get labelled as a russobot, this applies to only Crimea, not any other land outside of Russia's internationally recognized borders)

