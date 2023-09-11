3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Top 5 Movie Soundtracks?
Hey Pandas, I'm new to BP and I'd love to get to know you all. So, I'd love to know what your top 5 movie soundtracks are. It doesn't have to be in any order cuz I know it can be hard choosing 1st, 2nd etc.
It can be instrumental or a song-based soundtrack. Can't wait to find out more about you!
My top 5 would have to be (not in order)
- Top Gun
- Last of the Mohicans
- Robin Hood Prince of Thieves
- Fast and Furious 7
- Transformers movie score by Steve Jablonsky
Both the spiderverse movies
Ratatouille
Black panther
and honestly illuminations the grinch, some of the songs are unironically fire
Flash
Highlander
Empire Records
A Night at the Roxbury
Kung Fu Hustle