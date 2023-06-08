3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Thoughts On Climate Change?
Climate change… what do you think? Should we take action?
It's not good.
It's something we really need to put more work into fixing and governments need to play a bigger part than they are now. Stop companies with high emissions from just buying their way out. Move up the timeline for switching to renewable energy. Find better ways to recycle plastics. Individuals can play a part too, but we need help on a higher level. All is not lost yet, we have fixed the hole in the ozone layer, now we need to keep going.
“Climate scientists” have been promising some form of imminent climate disaster for at least 50 years; and they’ve been consistently and thoroughly wrong. The climate hysteria is just a modern re-working of ancient paganism and earth worship, and their prominent figures are, largely, the neo-pagan/materialist equivalent of Kenneth Copeland, false prophets and hypocrites, made fat off the finances of those they scam and excusing their hypocritical excesses on the basis of the “good” they claim to do.