It's something we really need to put more work into fixing and governments need to play a bigger part than they are now. Stop companies with high emissions from just buying their way out. Move up the timeline for switching to renewable energy. Find better ways to recycle plastics. Individuals can play a part too, but we need help on a higher level. All is not lost yet, we have fixed the hole in the ozone layer, now we need to keep going.