#1 I'm going to be honest: After the events that have been happening between them throughout their history, I'm not very surprised. It's still terrible, but it's a bit more predictable.

#2 I hate war, and it's so sad that so many innocent civilians on both sides are dealing through this.

#3 I think that this is a final desperate act of Hamas, that they think that if they just stay waiting there Israel will eventually crush them, and that they're now at least going out on their own terms.



As for my opinions on the parties in conflict, both suck, no better than the Third Reich (irony fully intended)

#4 I'm Jewish. I have a cousin who was just called in from the reserves. i have friends who went for holiday and are now stuck there, with no flight back. They call me crying about having to run to bomb shelters every few minutes. My friends brother was attacked a few days ago in brooklyn when two people came up to him and asked him if he was jewish. he was then violently thrown to the ground. we have footage. My community is doing everything they can for the people in need. we have sent jets with medical supplies, food, hygiene equipment, basic clothing, and anything they need. It is amazing how my community came together to help. everyone I know is posting on Instagram and WhatsApp about getting supplies where they are needed. we have people praying for everyone. Babies are being brutally murdered. people who cannot defend themselves. The music festival where it all started? it was for our holiday of sukkot. a time when observant jews disconnect from the world, putting us at greater risk. there's a reason why there was a surprise attack then. they have taken our people captive. and we are fighting back.

#5 I have such a small grasp of the history of this conflict and so the following opinion I venture is barely valid and I welcome any corrections or counter-points.

First, war is never the answer. Ideologies do not die in conflict, only people do. Secondly, my understanding is that the Israeli state have been commiting acts that are not branded as terrorist only because they are a state and not an organisation. Please do not read my second comment as anti-Semitic - I believe that Israel has a right to exist, just as I believe there should be a free Palestine. Finally, I feel that Hamas may actually have set the cause of a free Palestine backwards with their recent actions. Overall, the situation is terribly tragic and it saddens me that we behave in these ways.

#6 Someone lived in a place. Someone moved in and pushed the others out. (Repeat this a billion times over the years). Both are being cornholios about it. People die as a result. Religion sux.

#7 you reap what you sow

#8 History repeats itself. Again. for the 1000th time.