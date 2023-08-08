1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Glow-Up Tips?
Ok hear me out, I was trying for a "hot girl summer" but I'm halfway through and the only thing hot is the sun right now. So I need to boost up my self-confidence in like a month so what are your glow-up tips?
This post may include affiliate links.
Here's what I am doing so far:
-Drinking water/Staying Hydrated. I'm trying to drink at least one bottle a day.
-Sleeping well, getting at least 8 hours of sleep in.
-Staying consistent on skincare.