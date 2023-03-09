5submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favourite Quotes?
Al’s or everyone has a good favorite quote, whether funny, sad or downright hilarious. One I tend to say a lot is, ”LOL Smiley face,” from the 'Megamind' movie. So I’m curious, what are yours?
"I used to think my life is a tragedy but now i know it is a f*****g comedy" —Joker
"Your cheese is dripping" -Judah, Shiloh and Bros
"You gotta tell her the L word"
"Lesbian?"
"The other L word"
"LesbianS?" - Scott Pilgrim
"Where is my super suit?!" -The Incredibles
"What does mine say?"
"Dude! What does mine say?"
"Sweet! But what does mine say? - Dude, where's my car
Also some star wars quotes like
"This is the way." - Mandalorian
"May the force be with you"- maybe the whole star wars saga
"Hello there" —Obi Wan kenobi
“The strangest thing about this is that you think i care” (not to brag) -me
"I am a stick!"