Al’s or everyone has a good favorite quote, whether funny, sad or downright hilarious. One I tend to say a lot is, ”LOL Smiley face,” from the 'Megamind' movie. So I’m curious, what are yours?

#1 "I used to think my life is a tragedy but now i know it is a f*****g comedy" —Joker

#2 "Your cheese is dripping" -Judah, Shiloh and Bros

"You gotta tell her the L word"

"Lesbian?"

"The other L word"

"LesbianS?" - Scott Pilgrim

"Where is my super suit?!" -The Incredibles

"What does mine say?"

"Dude! What does mine say?"

"Sweet! But what does mine say? - Dude, where's my car

#3 Also some star wars quotes like



"This is the way." - Mandalorian



"May the force be with you"- maybe the whole star wars saga



"Hello there" —Obi Wan kenobi

#4 “The strangest thing about this is that you think i care” (not to brag) -me