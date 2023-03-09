Al’s or everyone has a good favorite quote, whether funny, sad or downright hilarious. One I tend to say a lot is, ”LOL Smiley face,” from the 'Megamind' movie. So I’m curious, what are yours?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

"I used to think my life is a tragedy but now i know it is a f*****g comedy" —Joker

Report

2points
Dr.Caffeine
POST
#2

"Your cheese is dripping" -Judah, Shiloh and Bros
"You gotta tell her the L word"
"Lesbian?"
"The other L word"
"LesbianS?" - Scott Pilgrim
"Where is my super suit?!" -The Incredibles
"What does mine say?"
"Dude! What does mine say?"
"Sweet! But what does mine say? - Dude, where's my car

Report

1point
everett
POST
#3

Also some star wars quotes like

"This is the way." - Mandalorian

"May the force be with you"- maybe the whole star wars saga

"Hello there" —Obi Wan kenobi

Report

0points
Dr.Caffeine
POST
#4

“The strangest thing about this is that you think i care” (not to brag) -me

Report

0points
Mike_The_Nike (gender fluid)
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#5

"I am a stick!"

Report

0points
Bethany Heller
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish