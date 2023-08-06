#3

Vegetables. Lots and lots of vegiblez. Delishus vegibles. (And fruits too, but vegetables are the real MVP here.) Preferably raw. Just stuff yourself with them. Hunger vanquished in the immediacy, and because it takes a long time to digest them, you'll stay feeling full for a while. (And I mean - eat vegetables like bell peppers, broccol, cauli, Brussels sproots, not like... lettuce XD )



You can also drink water when you're feeling *improperly* hungry (I mean like, feeling hungry at 2am when you really shouldn't be eating). Liquids are NOT a meal replacement, but they can help you "stop" feeling hungry until your willpower can take over (or to tide you over to a proper meal). Only do this (with the intent to stop hunger) at times when you shouldn't be eating. I mean, yes, hydrate hydrate hydrate, but not to quell hunger XD



The above can also be achieved temporarily by chewing gum. Chewing gum can "trick" your brain into thinking you're eating, so you'll stop feeling hungry for brief periods. Again, this is JUST to hold you over between normal meals etc.



Otherwise, nothing can beat vegetables for actually being GOOD for you and helping you defeat hunger while keeping calories very low! :D