Hey Pandas, What Are Some Tips To Cut Extra Calories Without Being Hungry?
If you have been on this journey, share your tips!
CHICKPEAS a salad (cucumber, celery, tomatoes, peppers) with feta cheese, roasted chickpeas and a balsamic/honey glaze is an amazing meal
I’ve never heard of chickpeas😅 But def will try them
- Cheese. Nuff said.
- Learning to season your food. If your healthy food tastes better, it will be easier to make diet changes.
- Soup. If you love soup, it makes it so much easier because it literally is just meat and vegetables.
What cheese is low-calorie? You have to eat a relatively large amount of cheese to quell hunger (a slice or two is not going to keep hunger at bay for long) and cheeses are notoriously NOT low-calorie. A 1oz slice of basic cheddar is like 115 calories.
Vegetables. Lots and lots of vegiblez. Delishus vegibles. (And fruits too, but vegetables are the real MVP here.) Preferably raw. Just stuff yourself with them. Hunger vanquished in the immediacy, and because it takes a long time to digest them, you'll stay feeling full for a while. (And I mean - eat vegetables like bell peppers, broccol, cauli, Brussels sproots, not like... lettuce XD )
You can also drink water when you're feeling *improperly* hungry (I mean like, feeling hungry at 2am when you really shouldn't be eating). Liquids are NOT a meal replacement, but they can help you "stop" feeling hungry until your willpower can take over (or to tide you over to a proper meal). Only do this (with the intent to stop hunger) at times when you shouldn't be eating. I mean, yes, hydrate hydrate hydrate, but not to quell hunger XD
The above can also be achieved temporarily by chewing gum. Chewing gum can "trick" your brain into thinking you're eating, so you'll stop feeling hungry for brief periods. Again, this is JUST to hold you over between normal meals etc.
Otherwise, nothing can beat vegetables for actually being GOOD for you and helping you defeat hunger while keeping calories very low! :D
• Grilled chicken salad with mixed greens, cucumbers, bell peppers, and a light vinaigrette
• Carrot and celery sticks with hummus
• Whole grain pancakes topped with Greek yogurt and mixed berries
• overnight oats
• Lentil and vegetable wrap with whole wheat tortilla
•Quinoa salad with black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, and a lime vinaigrette.
• Greek yogurt with mixed berries and a sprinkle of granola
Let me know if you want/need more suggestions! :)
Kelp and Mung Bean Sandwich... Wholegrain Bread ...Low Fat Margarine ...Pepper. NO salt... (apparently causes car accidents)... and a can of coke and a packet of Malboros 😉😁
Decrease the amount of sugary foods you are eating overall. Simple carbohydrates like sucrose actually increase hunger cravings because the sugar burns up so quickly in our body. So the real key is to replace simple carbs with either complex carbs, or with protein. And as someone said above, hydration is crucial. Especially when making dietary changes.