#1

Mainly just do your research. Every plant has different needs. It's easy to kill something if you don't know what it's natural environment is. Also, don't use fertilizer unless you are certain it's safe for your plants. Even if you have good intentions, there are some plants that die when they get fertilized. If the plant isn't looking great, my first steps are usually to make sure it's getting the appropriate sun and water levels. Not too little, but not too much either.