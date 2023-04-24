1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Plant Care Tips You Learned That You Feel Everyone Should Know?
From outdoor to indoor plants, we each make beginner mistakes or learned during the process such as over/under water or learning about the types of soil depending on PH levels. Please keep it civil.
Mainly just do your research. Every plant has different needs. It's easy to kill something if you don't know what it's natural environment is. Also, don't use fertilizer unless you are certain it's safe for your plants. Even if you have good intentions, there are some plants that die when they get fertilized. If the plant isn't looking great, my first steps are usually to make sure it's getting the appropriate sun and water levels. Not too little, but not too much either.