Hey Pandas, What Are Some Passive-Aggressive Ways You Got Revenge?
If someone was mean to you or hurt you, have you got your revenge? Share all those passive-aggressive revenge stories with us.
My mom kept on scaring me when I was 8, knowing I had a bad heart then I got mad and decided to put hot sauce in all of her drinks, apple sauce, etc. What did you do?
They had been saying some pretty horrible stuff to a kid in our band class, but it was disguised as (instrument) locker room banter. I told the teacher, and they got ISS for a week.
Seriously, they told this kid to commit suicide.