My mom kept on scaring me when I was 8, knowing I had a bad heart then I got mad and decided to put hot sauce in all of her drinks, apple sauce, etc. What did you do?

They had been saying some pretty horrible stuff to a kid in our band class, but it was disguised as (instrument) locker room banter. I told the teacher, and they got ISS for a week.



Seriously, they told this kid to commit suicide.