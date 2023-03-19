Tell me confusing questions like, "what came first, the chicken or the egg" and other confusing stuff like that.

Why do we park in driveways and drive in parkways?

Why is it called cargo on a ship and a shipment in a car?

Mitsuri Kanroji
Is their a layer of reality that we don’t know of because we don’t have an organ to perceive it( like sight-eyes)

Alias-the-shade
if you put a straw through a blueberry, would it be a blue strawberry, or a straw blueberry?

wouldn’t the back of ypur back be the front of you?

Mike_The_Nike (he/she/they)
MaskPool
Well..uh..Hrm..ehhh…good c**p…I don’t know..

why do some people ship other people who’s boat had already sailed?

Mike_The_Nike (he/she/they)
does everybody see something different? like my orange is your red???

can animals understand us fully?

is it possible to speak animal???
(i could go on forever so i’ll just stop here for your own sanity)

Mike_The_Nike (he/she/they)
