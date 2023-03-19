5submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of The Most Confusing Question The World May Never Answer?
Tell me confusing questions like, "what came first, the chicken or the egg" and other confusing stuff like that.
Why do we park in driveways and drive in parkways?
Why is it called cargo on a ship and a shipment in a car?
Is their a layer of reality that we don’t know of because we don’t have an organ to perceive it( like sight-eyes)
if you put a straw through a blueberry, would it be a blue strawberry, or a straw blueberry?
wouldn’t the back of ypur back be the front of you?
why do some people ship other people who’s boat had already sailed?
does everybody see something different? like my orange is your red???
can animals understand us fully?
is it possible to speak animal???
(i could go on forever so i’ll just stop here for your own sanity)