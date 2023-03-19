Tell me confusing questions like, "what came first, the chicken or the egg" and other confusing stuff like that.

#1 Why do we park in driveways and drive in parkways?



Why is it called cargo on a ship and a shipment in a car?

#2 Is their a layer of reality that we don’t know of because we don’t have an organ to perceive it( like sight-eyes)

#3 if you put a straw through a blueberry, would it be a blue strawberry, or a straw blueberry?



wouldn’t the back of ypur back be the front of you?

#4 why do some people ship other people who’s boat had already sailed?