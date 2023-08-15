1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Laws You Wish Desperately That Lawmakers In Your Country Would Pass?
Fiscal, social, health care, etc. I’m in the US. If Congress would pass the following laws:
1) Congress cannot vote for a pay raise for themselves. It must go to a public vote.
2) Nobody in government service can trade on the stock market.
3) Any citizen has the right to “opt-out” of HOAs.
4) Congressional term limits.
5) A 10-year limit to Supreme Court justices.
6) The super-wealthy pay 50% taxes. And NO LOOPHOLES.
God. How can I forget…… increase minimum wage. A lot.