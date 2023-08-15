Fiscal, social, health care, etc. I’m in the US. If Congress would pass the following laws:

1) Congress cannot vote for a pay raise for themselves. It must go to a public vote.

2) Nobody in government service can trade on the stock market.

3) Any citizen has the right to “opt-out” of HOAs.

4) Congressional term limits.

5) A 10-year limit to Supreme Court justices.

6) The super-wealthy pay 50% taxes. And NO LOOPHOLES.

God. How can I forget…… increase minimum wage. A lot.

Ima Manimal
