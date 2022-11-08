Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Good Male Or Unisex Cat Names?
Ask Pandas5 hours ago

Hey Pandas, What Are Some Good Male Or Unisex Cat Names?

I'm looking for ideas on what to name a new cat. He's male, 2 years old. He's a ginger, white with a few large orange patches. I'm still not sure about his true personality, was thinking of a name that matches his personality. His previous owners, my neighbors from across the street were neglectful, throwing him out all night in the cold crying, and they were always screaming, so this cat is skittish, but definitely not aggressive. He's gentle, and I have a feeling he's a sweet boy. Anyway, I'd love some ideas! I don't know what the previous owners called him, usually just "pain in the a**!"

