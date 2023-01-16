Hey I’m getting into creative writing again! I’m making a list of cliches to avoid. I mostly write mysteries but any genre will do!

I’ll start. For detective fiction:
No one tries to kill the detective
The most obvious suspect is innocent
Who killed the a-hole?
Victim leaving a cryptic clue
The detective is basically just super observant
And the end where everyone is called into a room and the detective gives a big long speech about how he knows who did it and the killer is revealed.
And finally; it was the butler 😂

