Tell the community a story that made you feel broken and sad inside. Make sure it is something you're comfortable with.

#1

Oh, that's definitely my crush not feeling the same for me. It's two and a half weeks since I learned and my heart is still broken to dust 💔

Tähtikarhu (he/him) 🇫🇮
K- THULU
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And wow, someone downvoted you? Fixed that!! Don't get too worked up about it, life's too short...... It gets better, eventually!!!

#2

This was last year, so I may not remember much. There was an 8th grader (now 9th) who moved in around mid january. He smiled at me in the hallway, and the next day he waved and i waved back. Then, my friends in 7th grade took me to the park, only to find out that he liked me. I was happy and we started going out. It was about 3.5 months until he stopped responding to messages, didnt make much eye contact, sometimes ignored me, and whenever i talked to him, his eyes are glued onto the phone. I asked my 7th grade friend what was going on and she said that there was no easy way to say this, but he happened to be dating someone else from another school, who was younger. I confronted him the next day and he acted confused. We sometimes talk but it gets really awkward, especially when his gf is there.

fourteenFOURever🩵🤍
#3

There was this literary fest last year and I got selected to the inter school round as a narrator for a play. I fell sick a week before and couldn’t attend school and on the day of the competition, I went to school and they told me that they won’t take me with them and that they already replaced me. I wouldn’t have minded that but I wasn’t informed about anything and the school didn’t bother to call my parents. I spent most of the day crying because of that

Stardust she/her
#4

Days? Try years. That would be way back when I was a slightly overweight teenage boy and I was told I was going to have to start wearing women's shapewear under my school uniform.

Dave Ryan
