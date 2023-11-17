#2

This was last year, so I may not remember much. There was an 8th grader (now 9th) who moved in around mid january. He smiled at me in the hallway, and the next day he waved and i waved back. Then, my friends in 7th grade took me to the park, only to find out that he liked me. I was happy and we started going out. It was about 3.5 months until he stopped responding to messages, didnt make much eye contact, sometimes ignored me, and whenever i talked to him, his eyes are glued onto the phone. I asked my 7th grade friend what was going on and she said that there was no easy way to say this, but he happened to be dating someone else from another school, who was younger. I confronted him the next day and he acted confused. We sometimes talk but it gets really awkward, especially when his gf is there.