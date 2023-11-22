#4

I have chronic illness that was diagnosed only a few months ago. Very soon after this time, the illness caused me to be getting very sick and needing to spend multiple weeks in hospital. For a reason, this meant that I couldn't start to take the drugs I was supposed to that would help my chronic illness. However, I have now had three infusions of the drug, (and have another next week) and I am feeling very much better! As well, the pills I have to take with the infusions are having no negative side affects (apart from hair loss, but this is not so bad, other people have kidney and liver problems). My blood cell counts and other indicators are normal, and while I will need to keep taking pills and having infusions every 8 weeks for a long time to the future, I feel completely physically healthy! I can eat whatever foods I want again and can even do sports! After feeling ill for so long and not knowing why, I am very excited about having a diagnosis and this treatment. Now I just need to deal with my mental illnesses... but this thread is to focus on positive :)



(Also sorry for any grammar difficulties, I do not natively speak English)