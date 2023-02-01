#1

Cinnamon Ann might not have been the smartest dog in the world, but she was definitely one of the sweetest! My favorite story is when she went missing one day. Called and called for her, whole neighborhood searched, called the vet and the shelter, etc. Nothing. Late that night an 18-wheeler pulled into our driveway. The door opens, and Cinnamon leaps out followed by a long haul truck driver. He found her on the freeway and when he pulled over, she jumped right in. I was one happy kid!