Hey Pandas, Tell Me About A Dream Or Nightmare You Had
Sure, no one wants to hear about your dreams. Well, we aren't no one. I, for one, have crazy interesting dreams that I love to tell people but sometimes, I've never gotten out of that phase. And I also like listening to people's dreams, which is totally not weird. But sometimes, if people aren't the type to be interested, I have to hold the story in! And your subconscious makes dreams for a reason. They have a message, and writing them out not only has added memory benefits but also might help you decode the message. So, what are your most recent dream experiences?
If you get grossed out easily then don’t read.
I had a dream where my stomach somehow came out of my body and it had a hole in it which meant that all the stomach acid was still in my body and it was dissolving my lungs and intestines. I didn’t feel any pain but I felt a lot of pressure and I could feel my tissues getting dissolved. Even after all that my parents told me that it was unnecessary to go to the doctor and that I could wait another half an hour