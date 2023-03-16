We all have favorite movies and quotes from them. Let's see if we can guess the quotes with our favorite website reference added!

#1

Pull the Panda, Kronk. Wrooooooooooong Paaaaaaaaaaanda. Why do we even have that panda.

1point
Hales M
#2

My Mama always said, 'life was like a box of Pandas,' you never know what you're going to get.

1point
Hales M
#3

Pandas, are one of the most unpleasant races in the galaxy—not evil, but bad-tempered, bureaucratic, officious, and callous. They wouldn't even lift a finger to save their own grandmothers from the ravenous Bugblatter Beast of Traal without orders, signed in triplicate, sent in, sent back, lost, found, queried, subjected to public inquiry, lost again, and finally buried in soft peat for three months and recycled as firelighters.

1point
Hales M
Szirra
Szirra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn’t the poetry of these particular Pandas also the third worst in the galaxy.

0
0points
reply
#4

I'll start.

"Let me introduce you to my little panda!"

0points
TheBadHalfofHel
#5

This should be easy to guess

"Panda, Bored Panda" 🔫

0points
Angel Red
#6

"We're gonna need a bigger panda."

0points
Bittersweetie
#7

The Hunt for Red Panda

0points
𝕄𝕣𝔻𝕣𝕦𝕞𝕤
#8

I like pandas, Wormwood... They make such a lovely sound when they snap

0points
never-wake-up (fae/faer)
#9

Luke! Use the Panda!

0points
Nathaniel
#10

Open the pod bay doors, PANDA.

0points
Nathaniel
#11

"Soylent Green is made out of Pandas"

0points
Nathaniel
#12

"There's some panda in this world, Mr. Frodo, and it's worth fighting for."

If LoTR was done by BBC.😂

0points
Lil Miss Hobbit
