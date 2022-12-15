The house of the spirits. Should have just been called 'trigger warning: the book' This book has it all-- incest, necrophilia, brutal murder, sexual assault and child abuse (and child rape). It follows an unborn baby who is eventually born and Estaban (the biggest creep to ever creep)-- two generations apart as they navigate a changing political and social landscape with magical realism. It was approved by a school board and was one of our grade 11 novels. In the first chapter siblings attend a party, there's an accident and one sister, the most beautiful with green hair, is decapitated. Her head goes missing. The mortition who works on her does gross things with her body after being overcome by how beautiful she was (keep in mind... she's still headless). And that's just chapter 1.

#5

A novella I wrote in highschool.



A guy gets in trouble for failing to do work. To avoid getting in trouble he hatches a diabolical plan to discredit their teacher that takes way more work than just doing the work assigned. Vindictively, he succeeds and ruins the life of the only person in his life to actually care about his success. The moral I think is 'don't care about students if you're a teacher. You might get one who'll f**k your day if given the chance. '







The actual plot essentially boils down to this-- The only female teacher at an all boys school confronts a failing student, offering to tutor him and help him. Not wanting to face the consequences for failing he decides to paint her as the aggressor to get the grades he's been given thrown out.

He carries out a plan unbeknownst to her until she gets accused of being inappropriate and sleeping with a student. Though she has alibies for some of the key dates she decides she can't share them because she was sleeping with a married journalist and she loves him too much to tarnish his teputation. He won't come forward as he's a 'have a cake and eat it too' kinda person who doesn't want to lose his marriage. Other students come forward, crucible style and further complicate things. It is very much a greek tragedy. My laptop broke in my first year of university so I lost all of it and I've never been able to find the will to sit down and rewrite it as it had been 60pages long. The only two hard copies I ever made were given to my English teacher and philosophy teacher in highschool to read as they were my favorite teachers and didn't mind me working on it during their classes. My English teacher thought I could have gotten it published with some editing. Too bad I'll never know.