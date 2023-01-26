3submissions
Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Unusual Pets!
With over a billion pets worldwide, we've got a fair share of cats and dogs, but I want to see your unusual pets! (I will accept some cute puppies and cats)
I Always Wanted A Corn Snake, But Never Got One :(
My Cat, Probably The Oddest Cat I've Owned
One Of My Pillbugs! (Armadillidium Vulgare, Aka Roly-Poly.) I Have An Entire Terrarium Of These Little Guys!
