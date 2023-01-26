With over a billion pets worldwide, we've got a fair share of cats and dogs, but I want to see your unusual pets! (I will accept some cute puppies and cats)

#1

I Always Wanted A Corn Snake, But Never Got One :(

#2

My Cat, Probably The Oddest Cat I've Owned

#3

One Of My Pillbugs! (Armadillidium Vulgare, Aka Roly-Poly.) I Have An Entire Terrarium Of These Little Guys!

